Queens of Columbus Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Amigurumi Octopus crocheted by Kathy Lin.
Starting bid
Original crocheted chess pieces by Danielle Helme. Pick-up at Gala, Queens of Columbus, or coordinate pick-up.
Starting bid
Enjoy a coupon good for one dozen Mini Bundt Cakes from Nothing Bundt Cakes. Valid until 4/17/2027.
Starting bid
Enjoy a coupon good for one dozen Mini Bundt Cakes from Nothing Bundt Cakes. Valid until 4/17/2027.
Starting bid
Pieces fit for tournaments. Donated by Steve Wygle.
Starting bid
$50 towards any service offered at Betty's Body Shop:
-Therapeutic Massage
-Facials and Skincare
-Waxing
Will benefit Queens of Columbus programming.
Starting bid
2 spots in the intro to pickleball class and one t-shirt.
Starting bid
$50 giftcard to Casa Cacao plus mug. Will benefit Columbus Chess Academy. Pick-up at Gala, Queens of Columbus, or coordinate pick-up.
Starting bid
4 tickets to the Cincinnati Zoo. Valid until 10/31/2026.
Starting bid
Beautiful wooden pieces donated by Steve Wygle. Small crack on the queen but still fully functional.
Starting bid
One Acupuncture Treatment at Acupuncture Healing Clinic in Clintonville.
Starting bid
Beautiful teardrop sculpture courtesy of Ray Rieser Trophy Co. Pick-up at Gala, Queens of Columbus, or coordinate pick-up.
Starting bid
Original jewelry by Natalie Bize. Will benefit Queens of Columbus. Pick-up at Gala, Queens of Columbus, or coordinate pick-up.
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-hour private lesson with International Master Edward Song. Coordinate with Edward if there is anything specific you'd like to cover.
Starting bid
Enjoy a one-hour private lesson with International Master Edward Song. Coordinate with Edward if there is anything specific you'd like to cover.
Starting bid
Original jewelry by Natalie Bize. Pick-up at Gala, Queens of Columbus, or coordinate pick-up.
Starting bid
Original jewelry by Natalie Bize. Will benefit Queens of Columbus. Pick-up at Gala, Queens of Columbus, or coordinate pick-up.
Starting bid
Two all-day lift tickets
Two ski/snowboard equipment rentals
Two group lessons (9+)
Expires March 1, 2027
Starting bid
You and four friends can play International Master Edward Song in a blindfold simultaneous exhibition. Each person will play their own game; you will get to see the board, but Edward must play all five of you at the same time without seeing the board!
Starting bid
Original artwork by Anna Bize. Painting includes frame. Pick-up at Gala, Queens of Columbus, or coordinate pick-up.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!