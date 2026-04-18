Columbus Chess Academy
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Columbus Chess Academy

About this event

Sales closed

Queens of Columbus Auction

Pick-up location

2571 Neil Ave, Columbus, OH 43202, USA

Octopus item
Octopus
$5

Starting bid

Amigurumi Octopus crocheted by Kathy Lin.

Crochet Chess Pieces (COLUMBUS ONLY) item
Crochet Chess Pieces (COLUMBUS ONLY) item
Crochet Chess Pieces (COLUMBUS ONLY)
$10

Starting bid

Original crocheted chess pieces by Danielle Helme. Pick-up at Gala, Queens of Columbus, or coordinate pick-up.

One Dozen Bundtinis item
One Dozen Bundtinis
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy a coupon good for one dozen Mini Bundt Cakes from Nothing Bundt Cakes. Valid until 4/17/2027.

One Dozen Bundtinis item
One Dozen Bundtinis
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy a coupon good for one dozen Mini Bundt Cakes from Nothing Bundt Cakes. Valid until 4/17/2027.

Tournament Pieces item
Tournament Pieces
$15

Starting bid

Pieces fit for tournaments. Donated by Steve Wygle.

Betty's Body Shop (Queens of Columbus) item
Betty's Body Shop (Queens of Columbus)
$20

Starting bid

$50 towards any service offered at Betty's Body Shop:

-Therapeutic Massage

-Facials and Skincare

-Waxing


Will benefit Queens of Columbus programming.

Pickle and Chill item
Pickle and Chill
$20

Starting bid

2 spots in the intro to pickleball class and one t-shirt.

Casa Cacao item
Casa Cacao
$30

Starting bid

$50 giftcard to Casa Cacao plus mug. Will benefit Columbus Chess Academy. Pick-up at Gala, Queens of Columbus, or coordinate pick-up.

Cincinnati Zoo item
Cincinnati Zoo
$30

Starting bid

4 tickets to the Cincinnati Zoo. Valid until 10/31/2026.

Wooden Tournament Pieces item
Wooden Tournament Pieces item
Wooden Tournament Pieces
$30

Starting bid

Beautiful wooden pieces donated by Steve Wygle. Small crack on the queen but still fully functional.

Acupuncture Healing Clinic item
Acupuncture Healing Clinic
$35

Starting bid

One Acupuncture Treatment at Acupuncture Healing Clinic in Clintonville.

Teardrop Sculpture (COLUMBUS ONLY) item
Teardrop Sculpture (COLUMBUS ONLY)
$35

Starting bid

Beautiful teardrop sculpture courtesy of Ray Rieser Trophy Co. Pick-up at Gala, Queens of Columbus, or coordinate pick-up.

Bracelet (Queens of Columbus, COLUMBUS ONLY) item
Bracelet (Queens of Columbus, COLUMBUS ONLY)
$50

Starting bid

Original jewelry by Natalie Bize. Will benefit Queens of Columbus. Pick-up at Gala, Queens of Columbus, or coordinate pick-up.

Private Chess Lesson with IM Edward Song item
Private Chess Lesson with IM Edward Song
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a one-hour private lesson with International Master Edward Song. Coordinate with Edward if there is anything specific you'd like to cover.

Private Chess Lesson with IM Edward Song item
Private Chess Lesson with IM Edward Song
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a one-hour private lesson with International Master Edward Song. Coordinate with Edward if there is anything specific you'd like to cover.

Necklace (COLUMBUS ONLY) item
Necklace (COLUMBUS ONLY)
$70

Starting bid

Original jewelry by Natalie Bize. Pick-up at Gala, Queens of Columbus, or coordinate pick-up.

Necklace (Queens of Columbus, COLUMBUS ONLY) item
Necklace (Queens of Columbus, COLUMBUS ONLY)
$70

Starting bid

Original jewelry by Natalie Bize. Will benefit Queens of Columbus. Pick-up at Gala, Queens of Columbus, or coordinate pick-up.

Snow Trails item
Snow Trails
$100

Starting bid

Two all-day lift tickets

Two ski/snowboard equipment rentals

Two group lessons (9+)


Expires March 1, 2027

Blindfold Simul with IM Edward Song (5 people) item
Blindfold Simul with IM Edward Song (5 people)
$150

Starting bid

You and four friends can play International Master Edward Song in a blindfold simultaneous exhibition. Each person will play their own game; you will get to see the board, but Edward must play all five of you at the same time without seeing the board!

The Rose of the Endgame (COLUMBUS ONLY) item
The Rose of the Endgame (COLUMBUS ONLY)
$150

Starting bid

Original artwork by Anna Bize. Painting includes frame. Pick-up at Gala, Queens of Columbus, or coordinate pick-up.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!