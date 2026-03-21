Queensboro Unico Annual Membership Dues (2026-27)

Queensboro Unico Annual Membership Dues (Early Bird)
$150
Valid until May 17, 2027
Early Bird Annual Membership Dues – $150
You can save $50 by renewing early! This discounted rate is available through June 30th and covers a full year of membership with Queensboro Unico. Thank you for your support and commitment to our mission!
Early Bird Annual Membership Dues – $150
You can save $50 by renewing early! This discounted rate is available through June 30th and covers a full year of membership with Queensboro Unico. Thank you for your support and commitment to our mission!
Queensboro Unico Annual Membership Dues
$200
Valid until May 17, 2027
General Membership Dues – $200
This form is for members who are renewing after the Early Bird period, which ended on June 30th. The $200 annual dues support Queensboro Unico’s ongoing charitable work, cultural programs, and community events. Thank you for your continued dedication to our mission!
General Membership Dues – $200
This form is for members who are renewing after the Early Bird period, which ended on June 30th. The $200 annual dues support Queensboro Unico’s ongoing charitable work, cultural programs, and community events. Thank you for your continued dedication to our mission!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!