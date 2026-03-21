Queensboro Unico Foundation Inc

Offered by

Queensboro Unico Foundation Inc

About the memberships

Queensboro Unico Annual Membership Dues (2026-27)

Available until Jun 30
Queensboro Unico Annual Membership Dues (Early Bird)
$150

Valid until May 17, 2027

Early Bird Annual Membership Dues – $150 You can save $50 by renewing early! This discounted rate is available through June 30th and covers a full year of membership with Queensboro Unico. Thank you for your support and commitment to our mission!
Queensboro Unico Annual Membership Dues
$200

Valid until May 17, 2027

General Membership Dues – $200 This form is for members who are renewing after the Early Bird period, which ended on June 30th. The $200 annual dues support Queensboro Unico’s ongoing charitable work, cultural programs, and community events. Thank you for your continued dedication to our mission!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!