2025 Queensboro Unico Annual Picnic

Support the event and our mission while enjoying the fun! This sponsorship includes 4 event tickets and your name or logo on a shared sponsor banner displayed at the picnic. Perfect for families or small businesses who want to give back and be recognized.

Support the event and our mission while enjoying the fun! This sponsorship includes 4 event tickets and your name or logo on a shared sponsor banner displayed at the picnic. Perfect for families or small businesses who want to give back and be recognized.

More details...