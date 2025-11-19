Queer Joy Collaborative's Winter Ball Silent Auction

Auction Item: Coupon for one free Aerial Taster class at SHOW Circus Studio. This one-hour class is designed for adult beginners (ages 16+) who are new to circus aerials and want to explore the different apparatuses we offer, including aerial sling, aerial fabric, trapeze, and lyra (aerial hoop). Aerial Tasters are available on the first Saturday of every month from 2-3pm. Our experienced instructors will guide you through the basics of each apparatus, helping you build confidence and technique as you go. There are no requirements for the class except a willingness to have fun and try new things. And if you fall in love with circus and decide to sign up for a session class, the $25 value of this coupon can be applied to the session class fee! Donated by: SHOW Circus SHOW Circus Studio is more than just circus. The studio is a safe space that fosters creativity, builds confidence, and promotes lifelong fitness. Our instructors are dedicated professionals, from a variety of disciplines, inspired by their passion for circus arts. We aim to provide high-quality instruction for people of all ages, body types, and skill levels in a non-competitive environment.

