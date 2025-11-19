Queer Joy Collaborative's Winter Ball Silent Auction

Happier Valley Comedy is a nonprofit improv comedy theater in Hadley! Catch a wide variety of completely improvised comedy shows at their warm, welcoming, and inclusive theater.
High Five Junior Bookseller Experience with $40 Gift Card
$35
Starting bid
Auction Item: Junior Bookseller Experience (includes a $40 High Five Books Gift Card!)
Receive a behind-the-scenes bookstore tour, help create a public book display, & offer YOUR book recommendations to the High Five community of readers. The Junior Bookseller Session can be redeemed for up to two kids (ages 11 and up) in one family as a drop-off experience OR as a whole-family activity (including kids of any age). Date and time to be arranged with the High Five Books staff!
Donated by:
High Five Books
An inclusive kids' community bookstore known for graphic novels, middle-grade readers, and picture books. Our collection focuses on social justice and LGBTQIA+ themes. We love to collaborate with families, schools, and nonprofit groups.
Fitness Together 3 Private Personal Training Sessions
$90
Starting bid
Auction Item: 3 Private Personal Training Sessions, Tote Bag and a Vanilla Scented Candle
Valued at: $230
Donated by:
Fitness Together
Fitness Together® is a second home where your trainer welcomes you and makes you feel like you can be successful no matter your goals, unique needs, limitations, or injuries. The Fitness Together community inspires you to reach what you never thought possible.
We believe that without your health, nothing else matters. We exist to empower you to take back your health so that you can have the energy to do what you love.
Sadie's Bikes Tune Up Coupon & Merch
$28
Starting bid
Auction Item: One coupon for a free bike tune up at Sadie’s Bikes, XL T-shirt, Bicycle Card, and 4 stickers.
Donated by:
Sadie's Bikes
Sadie’s Bikes is an upstart-startup bike shop and curio space in Western Massachusetts. Sadie’s is an inclusive, creative, collaborative home for all things bicycle, including classes, parts, service, and rides.
Owner/operator/founder Nik Perry has been a Greenfield/Turner’s Falls local fixture in the weirdo-punk-maker-bicycle mechanic world. Sadie’s Bikes is the realized vision of a home for his skills and creations — from toys to bicycles to art and more
2 Tickets to Berkshire Opera Concert
$40
Starting bid
Auction Item: 2 tickets to Berkshire Opera Festival's Schubert's Winterreise
2026 Concert of Schubert's Winterreise performed on Saturday, March 7th 2026 at Linde Center for the Music and Learning at Tanglewood in Lenox, MA
Valued at $100.00
Donated by:
Berkshire Opera Festival
Berkshire Opera Festival (BOF) is a fully-producing summer festival that presented its first season in 2016. BOF presents operatic productions in addition to recitals and other related musical events. By adhering to the highest standards of artistic excellence, BOF has restored fully-staged opera to a place of prominence in the Berkshire arts community
We believe opera is a living, breathing, relevant art form, and must be nurtured for it to survive and thrive. There is no substitute for experiencing the power of the live, unamplified human voice in a theater, and opera has the inherent, transformative ability to greatly enhance one’s quality of life. BOF seeks to be an integral and vital part of our community by producing world-class programming that is musically and dramatically compelling, encompasses the entire operatic repertoire, and fulfills our mission to be accessible and affordable to all Berkshire area residents.
Treehouse Brewing Company Merch, Drinks with $10 gift card
$25
Starting bid
Auction Item: Tree House Brewing Company Black 6 drink tote, 2 Tree House Tulip Glasses, 2 Can Caddies, sticker, $10 Gift Card, 2 Cans of Estrellita Cold Brew, 2 Cans of Sunset Tangerine and Peach Seltzer, 2 Cans of Cranberry Lime Seltzer
Valued at: $55.00
Donated by:
Tree House Brewing Company
Tree House Brewing Company began in a small red barn in Brimfield, Massachusetts. Since day one our goal has been to present you with reliably delightful beer that can contribute positively to life’s precious moments, and serve them in a cheerful, communal environment. Having grown from a five-gallon Coleman cooler brewhouse to a state-of-the-art 60 BBL, German-engineered brewhouse, Tree House, an independent brewer-owned brewery, is driven by the same people with the same energy and the same intent to bring you joy as it was ten years ago.
Central Rock Gym
$55
Starting bid
Auction Item: Central Rock Gym 4 Day Climbing Passes & Gear Rental
Central Rock Gym exists to provide our members and guests with access to world class indoor rock climbing and fitness facilities. In addition to climbing, our gyms help build strong communities through their youth programs, member events, meetups, competitions, and fundraising events. We strive to create an experience and atmosphere within our gyms that is welcoming and accessible to all climbers, regardless of experience or background.
Emily Foxtrot Group Dance Lesson for up to 12 people
$50
Starting bid
Auction Item: One Group Private Dance Lesson for up to 12 people Gift Certificate
One Hour Private Dance Lesson (Ballroom, Latin, Swing or Country) at my studio in Florence, MA. Can be used for 1 - 4 people.
Donated by:
Emily Foxtrot Dance Instruction
My name is Emily Fox and I started my business in 2017. I am an enthusiastic dance instructor with nearly two decades of teaching experience. Situated in a cozy, converted elementary school, my studio offers a welcoming, non-intimidating environment that breaks away from conventional dance studio norms. Known for my warm and engaging teaching style, I provide a vibrant learning experience where every student feels acknowledged, supported, and motivated. Specializing in wedding dances, social dance, and dance for the sheer joy of it, my mission is to make the art of dance accessible and delightful for all. Whether you're at the beginning of your dance journey or marking a significant life event, my tailored approach allows your unique dance potential to flourish. Come dance with me and discover the Emily Foxtrot difference!
Snow Farm $100 Gift Certificate
$55
Starting bid
Auction Item: Snow Farm $100 Gift Certificate
Donated by:
Snow Farm, Williamsburg, MA
Snow Farm: The New England Craft Program is a nonprofit residential craft school in Williamsburg, MA, located in the foothills of the Berkshire Mountains. The surrounding area of the Pioneer Valley is rich with artists, master crafters, pottery tours, open studios, the beauty of the New England landscape in all seasons, and the five-college communities of Northampton and Amherst.
Sanctuary 5 Class Pass
$40
Starting bid
Auction Item: Sanctuary 5 Class Pass
This pass may be used for any five (5) in-studio, online, or hybrid yoga classes at Sanctuary, in Northampton (www.yoga-sanctuary.com). It does not include access to special programming (workshops, series, and special events).
Valued at $85
Donated by:
Sanctuary
Sanctuary is a center for personal healing and collective well-being. We provide access to high-quality movement classes, healing arts practices, and educational experiences. We support individuals who are bravely committed to improving the health of our community and region.
Federal Street Books $25 Gift Card and Merch
$30
Starting bid
Auction Item: Federal Street Books $25 gift card, an exclusive patch in collaboration with Babe Gang Patches and L Read Queer Books Rainbow T-shirt
Valued at $35.00
Donated by:
Federal Street Books
Federal Street Books is a woman-owned used and new bookstore in downtown Greenfield, MA.
Art Always $50 Gift Card
$30
Starting bid
Auction Item: Art Always $50 Gift Card to be used toward an Art Class
Valued at: $50
Donated by:
Art Always
Art Always provides a fun and supportive environment where students feel safe to explore and develop their art-making skills and creative potential.
Venture Out Project Merch in Adventurist Backpack
$95
Starting bid
Auction Item: (TVOP Merchandise) Purple Yeti Coffee Mug 35oz, Pride Buff, Hike Light Cushion Smartwool Crew Socks, 5 Panel Hat, Stickers (Large Racoon with Muffin, Cheers Queers, Strap It On, and Hot Baby, TVOP), TVOP Patch and Short Sleeve L T-shirt. All in Adventurist olive colored backpack
The Venture Out Project envisions a world where queer, trans, and LGBTQ+ youth and adults create community, develop leadership skills, and gain confidence through the shared experience of outdoor adventure and physical activity.
Heidi Anderson: Backpack
SHOW Circus Studio Aerial Taster Class
$18
Starting bid
Auction Item: Coupon for one free Aerial Taster class at SHOW Circus Studio.
This one-hour class is designed for adult beginners (ages 16+) who are new to circus aerials and want to explore the different apparatuses we offer, including aerial sling, aerial fabric, trapeze, and lyra (aerial hoop). Aerial Tasters are available on the first Saturday of every month from 2-3pm.
Our experienced instructors will guide you through the basics of each apparatus, helping you build confidence and technique as you go. There are no requirements for the class except a willingness to have fun and try new things. And if you fall in love with circus and decide to sign up for a session class, the $25 value of this coupon can be applied to the session class fee!
Donated by:
SHOW Circus
SHOW Circus Studio is more than just circus. The studio is a safe space that fosters creativity, builds confidence, and promotes lifelong fitness. Our instructors are dedicated professionals, from a variety of disciplines, inspired by their passion for circus arts. We aim to provide high-quality instruction for people of all ages, body types, and skill levels in a non-competitive environment.
A2Z $50 Gift Card
$30
Starting bid
Auction Items:
$50 A to Z Gift Card
Donated By:
A to Z
Inspire, encourage, and enrich through the wonders of science and learning!
No trip to Northampton is complete without a visit to A2Z Science & Learning Store. Experience an extraordinary inventory of educationally based, high quality toys and games for children of all ages, and for the kid in every adult. An added bonus: free modern yo-yo lessons offered three days a week!
Hometown Arcade $60 Gift Card
$35
Starting bid
Auction Items:
$60 Hometown Arcade Gift Card
Donated By:
Hometown Arcade
Experience the nostalgia of your favorite arcade games and more at Hometown Arcade. Located in Northampton, Massachusetts, we offer a wide selection of classic and modern arcade games, pinball machines, Skeeball, bubble hockey, air hockey, arcade basketball, and gaming consoles (Atari, NES, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox) for the ultimate gaming experience.
Magical Nature Tarot Deck and Guidebook
$38
Starting bid
Auction Item: Magical Nature Tarot Deck and Guidebook
Locally-made Magical Nature Tarot deck (collaged art created with handmade natural inks)
Valued at $80.00
Donated by:
Jorie Morgan from Woolly Mammoth Studio
Jorie Morgan works and plays in the creative and healing arts. They have been involved in dance, theater, music, painting, printmaking, massage, energy healing, tarot, and channeling. Jorie grew up in Southern Vermont, attended Oberlin College, spent many years performing and teaching in the Boston area, and now currently works in Western MA. Their creative work is in the fields of painting, printmaking and collage. Their healing work encompasses sound and vibrational healing. Jorie is the creator of Magical Nature Tarot, a beautiful deck of 78 unique collages. Jorie is a a consignor at Sawmill River Arts Gallery (Montague, MA), a Collective member at Sanctuary (Northampton, MA) and is a member of the Survivor Arts Collective (Easthampton, MA).
Rainbow Mala, Handmade with Semi-precious Stones
$50
Starting bid
Auction Item:
Rainbow Mala, Handmade with Semi-precious Stones
These Buddhist prayer beads allow for connection during meditation or as a grounding tool. The semi-precious rainbow beads provide a way to show connection to community.
Valued at $125.00
Donated by:
Liz Goodlaxson-Levy
