Western Roundup Living Sober

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Western Roundup Living Sober

About this event

WRLS Queer Prom

401 Van Ness Ave #110

San Francisco, CA 94102, USA

💫 Dreamer Ticket
$25

    •    Entry to Queer Prom

    •    Access to meetings, dance floor, performances

    •    Full prom experience

👑 Royalty Ticket
$50

    •  Everything above

    ◦  Early access to Silent Auction (first look / first bids)

    ◦  Priority access for stick-and-poke sign-up

(This feels VIP without costing you anything)

✨ Icon Ticket
$75

    •    Everything above

    ◦    Stick-and-poke tattoo discounted

    ◦    Mocktail ticket

    ◦    Helps sponsor someone else’s ticket 💖

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!