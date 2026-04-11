WRLS Queer Prom

About this event
San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
• Entry to Queer Prom
• Access to meetings, dance floor, performances
• Full prom experience
• Everything above
◦ Early access to Silent Auction (first look / first bids)
◦ Priority access for stick-and-poke sign-up
(This feels VIP without costing you anything)
• Everything above
◦ Stick-and-poke tattoo discounted
◦ Mocktail ticket
◦ Helps sponsor someone else’s ticket 💖
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!