We Are Family's Queer Youth Prom

About this event
This event is free to attend and open to ALL current middle and high school students as well as home-schooled students. Attendees can bring whomever they want as long as they obtain a ticket and are also currently enrolled in middle or high school.
Entry to event is free for all youth. If you would like help support this event or WAF programming, this is your opportunity to show up as one of our Fairy Godparents! We will generate a donation receipt for you.
Alternatively, you may simply use the Add a Donation button below, and then you can skip the Prom Attendee questions.
Processing fees are not required and are not passed on to WAF. You may choose $0.00 when asked for a tip to cover processing fees.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!