Beta Phi Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Hosted by

Beta Phi Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

About this event

QUEPHORIA II

1212 N Mineral Springs Rd

Durham, NC 27703, USA

Early Bird
$40

Our Early Bird General Admission Ticket gives you full access to the ultimate summertime experience at a special reduced price for a limited time only.

Advanced
$70

Advanced General Admission gives you access to the full QUEPHORIA II experience at a discounted pre-sale rate.

GENERAL ADMISSION
$75

Experience the energy, music, and summertime vibes of QUEPHORIA II!

VIP
$100

Take your QUEPHORIA II experience to the next level with exclusive VIP access! Access comes with a seat in the VIP area, catered food and 1 drink ticket.

Add a donation for Beta Phi Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

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