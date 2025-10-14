Quest House Community Healing

Hosted by

Quest House Community Healing

About this event

Quest Camp 2026

Community
Free

This tier is for you if donating would create undue stress or burden on your life. No questions asked. Supported by community care and donations.

Saver
$150

For folks with some/intermittent financial stability who can comfortably chip in towards the Quest House mission.

Sustainer Ticket
$300

Select this tier if you have steady income/financial stability and can donate to help sustain the space while keeping it accessible for others.



Supporter
$500

For campers with financial access who want to help redistribute resources.


Solidarity Ticket
$800

For folks with financial privilege who want to pay it forward and help cover costs for 3 campers.

Sponsor Ticket
$1,250

For folks with financial abundance who believe in the mission of Quest House. (Perks + publicity possible; let's chat.)

Add a donation for Quest House Community Healing

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!