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About this event
Enjoying a Memorable Evening with Purpose: Gather with fellow community members and leaders for a night of celebration, all while knowing your presence is making a significant difference.
Secure your place at our event and become a direct catalyst for change. The purchase of your event table is more than just an evening of entertainment; it’s a meaningful investment in the education and future careers of deserving students.
● Half-page ad in the event program
● Recognition from the podium
● 4 guest tickets
● Logo placement on Gala materials, website & social media
● One full-page ad in the printed program
● Verbal recognition from the podium
● Table for eight (8) guests
● Posts on all social media outlets promoting your sponsorship (15 K+ followers)
● Recognized as the Presenting Sponsor: “The Quetzal Award Gala 2026, presented by [Your
Company]”
● Company logo featured prominently on:
○ Website and social media graphics
○ Stage signage and digital projection
● Verbal recognition from the podium during the program
● A full-page ads in the event program
● Premium reserved table for eight guests
● On-site display table for promotional materials
● 5-day boosted post on all social media outlets promoting your sponsor (15 K+ followers)
● A half-page ad in the event program
● A full-page ads in the event program
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!