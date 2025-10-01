Quiet Corner Veterans Support Coalition's Silent Auction

Hammondsport, New York

2 People, 3 Nights





4 days, 3 nights accommodations at the Black Sheep Inn and Spa in a Queen bedroom room

Complimentary tastings at five award winning partner producers around Keuka Lake

4 Hour guided luxury excursion to all partner producers

Inn harvest cooler, filled with local veggies, crackers, dips and sweet treats to keep you sated on your craft beverage tour

Two signature stainless steel insulated bottles to keep you hydrated

Black Sheep Guild Cards valid at Guild Partners for specials and perks for guests of the Black Sheep Inn and Spa

Special gift from the Black Sheep Inn

Expert travel and conciegre services

All taxes and service charges





_______________________________________

Terms and Conditions: Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. Tour runs on specific days of the week and at specific times. If tour is not available it may be substituted with equal or similar experience. A 45 day advance reservation is required. Travel is valid for 18 months from date of issue.







