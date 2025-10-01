Hosted by

Quiet Corner Veterans Support Coalition

About this event

Quiet Corner Veterans Support Coalition's Silent Auction

New York Lakes Finger Lakes item
$350

Starting bid

Hammondsport, New York

2 People, 3 Nights


4 days, 3 nights accommodations at the Black Sheep Inn and Spa in a Queen bedroom room

Complimentary tastings at five award winning partner producers around Keuka Lake

4 Hour guided luxury excursion to all partner producers

Inn harvest cooler, filled with local veggies, crackers, dips and sweet treats to keep you sated on your craft beverage tour

Two signature stainless steel insulated bottles to keep you hydrated

Black Sheep Guild Cards valid at Guild Partners for specials and perks for guests of the Black Sheep Inn and Spa

Special gift from the Black Sheep Inn

Expert travel and conciegre services

All taxes and service charges


_______________________________________

Terms and Conditions: Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. Tour runs on specific days of the week and at specific times. If tour is not available it may be substituted with equal or similar experience. A 45 day advance reservation is required. Travel is valid for 18 months from date of issue.



Dinner Party at home with Private Chef for 10 item
$250

Starting bid

5 Course Fine Dining Dinner Party for 10 People

Dinner will be prepared by a top rated Professional Chef

Professional Waiter

Printed Menus

Wine Pairing From a Sommelier (Wine not included)

Free Concierge Reservation Service

The dinner party will take place in any of the following locations: New York City, Long Island, New York or Hamptons, New York & All Counties in Connecticut


_______________________________________

Terms and Conditions: Travel packages are non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. Reservations must be made at least 60 days in advance of dinner. Host provides alcohol, dishes, serving pieces and glassware. Dinner is not available on major holidays. Dinner is valid for 18 months from date of issue.

Get Jazzy In The Big Easy!!! item
$300

Starting bid

New Orleans, Louisiana

2 People, 3 Nights


4 Days, 3 Nights accommodations at the Omni Royal Orleans Hotel

All Room-Related taxes

Demonstration class at The New Orleans School of Cooking

Free Concierge Reservation Service


_______________________________________

Terms and Conditions: Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. Demonstration class takes place on specific days of the week and at specific times. If class is not available it may be substituted with equal or similar experience. Hotel may be substituted with similar accommodations. Black out dates: Jan 1, Mardi Gras, Jazz Fest, Jul 2-5, Oct 29-31, Dec 31. A minimum 45 day advance reservation is required. Travel is valid for 18 months from date of issue.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!