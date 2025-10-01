Quiet Corner Veterans Support Coalition's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Hammondsport, New York
2 People, 3 Nights
4 days, 3 nights accommodations at the Black Sheep Inn and Spa in a Queen bedroom room
Complimentary tastings at five award winning partner producers around Keuka Lake
4 Hour guided luxury excursion to all partner producers
Inn harvest cooler, filled with local veggies, crackers, dips and sweet treats to keep you sated on your craft beverage tour
Two signature stainless steel insulated bottles to keep you hydrated
Black Sheep Guild Cards valid at Guild Partners for specials and perks for guests of the Black Sheep Inn and Spa
Special gift from the Black Sheep Inn
Expert travel and conciegre services
All taxes and service charges
_______________________________________
Terms and Conditions: Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. Tour runs on specific days of the week and at specific times. If tour is not available it may be substituted with equal or similar experience. A 45 day advance reservation is required. Travel is valid for 18 months from date of issue.
5 Course Fine Dining Dinner Party for 10 People
Dinner will be prepared by a top rated Professional Chef
Professional Waiter
Printed Menus
Wine Pairing From a Sommelier (Wine not included)
Free Concierge Reservation Service
The dinner party will take place in any of the following locations: New York City, Long Island, New York or Hamptons, New York & All Counties in Connecticut
_______________________________________
Terms and Conditions: Travel packages are non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. Reservations must be made at least 60 days in advance of dinner. Host provides alcohol, dishes, serving pieces and glassware. Dinner is not available on major holidays. Dinner is valid for 18 months from date of issue.
New Orleans, Louisiana
2 People, 3 Nights
4 Days, 3 Nights accommodations at the Omni Royal Orleans Hotel
All Room-Related taxes
Demonstration class at The New Orleans School of Cooking
Free Concierge Reservation Service
_______________________________________
Terms and Conditions: Travel package is non-refundable and subject to availability. Certificates/gift cards cannot be replaced. Demonstration class takes place on specific days of the week and at specific times. If class is not available it may be substituted with equal or similar experience. Hotel may be substituted with similar accommodations. Black out dates: Jan 1, Mardi Gras, Jazz Fest, Jul 2-5, Oct 29-31, Dec 31. A minimum 45 day advance reservation is required. Travel is valid for 18 months from date of issue.
