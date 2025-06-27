Quillen Charity Golf Scramble Bid to Sponsor "Closest to the Pin"
"Closest to the Pin" Award
$100
Starting bid
Bid to sponsor the "Closest to the Pin" award! Winning this bid will get your name/logo placed on the sheets used to track who's closest to the pin and on a sign at every hole. You will also be recognized during the awards ceremony.
