Quillen Charity Golf Scramble Bid to Sponsor "Longest Drive"
"Longest Drive" Award
$100
Starting bid
Bid to sponsor the "Longest Drive" award! Winning this bid will get your name/logo placed on the sheets used to track who had the longest drive and a sign on every hole. You will also be recognized during the awards ceremony.
Bid to sponsor the "Longest Drive" award! Winning this bid will get your name/logo placed on the sheets used to track who had the longest drive and a sign on every hole. You will also be recognized during the awards ceremony.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!