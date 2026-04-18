Quilt & Marketplace Overflow

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This warm and cuddly baby quilt is called “Polka Dot Spring”. It is created by Sari Olsen of First Lutheran Church. Sari enjoys sewing baby and youth quilts with a flare for lovely, warm colors and themes. This cotton flannel quilt was tied by our quilters. Its binding is machine stitched with a pleasing curly stitch. It would be perfect for cuddling baby or placing on the floor for tummy time!
First Lutheran quilters meet during the school year and enjoy creating quilts for both local use in Aitkin County and for all over the world.
Donated by First Lutheran Quilters, Aitkin
Starting bid
This whimsical baby quilt is called “Sugar and Spice”. It is created by Sari Olsen of First Lutheran Church. Sari enjoys sewing baby and youth quilts with a flare for lovely, warm colors and themes. This cotton flannel quilt was tied by our quilters. Its binding is machine stitched with a pleasing curly stitch. Its dimensions are 48 X40. Little ones will love playing with the baby animals and checking out the baby clothes on the clothesline.
First Lutheran quilters meet during the school year and enjoy creating quilts for both local use in Aitkin County and for all over the world.
Donated by First Lutheran Quilters, Aitkin
Starting bid
This beautiful full-sized quilt is filled with wildlife peaking out from among the trees. It is created by Shirley Davies, one of our quilters who is extremely skilled and has been most generous with her skills to First Lutheran Church.
This quilt would be the perfect addition to a cabin or for anyone who loves the outdoors. This cotton quilt was longarm sewn by Vickie Gale, a member of First Lutheran. It has standard cotton batting. Its dimensions are 78 X 59.
First Lutheran quilters meet during the school year and enjoy creating quilts for both local use in Aitkin County and for all over the world.
Donated by First Lutheran Quilters, Aitkin
Starting bid
Handmade quilt in soft blue florals, cream, and taupe with a classic patchwork design. Hand-tied for a cozy, traditional feel and finished with a coordinating blue backing—perfect for everyday use or display. Made by the quilters of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Brunswick.
This is a full-size quilt in the Around the World Pattern. It has back to front binding that has been hand sewn. The quit is made from cotton with a polyester batting.
Immanuel's Quilting group meets every Monday morning to create beautiful quilts for area places and people in need.
Donated by Immanuel Lutheran- Brunswick
Starting bid
This beautiful Multi-colored lap quilt is a multitude of eye-catching bright 2” squares, assembled in an attractive design. The quilt measures 38"x44" and has been machine stitched. It is finished with a fun striped binding. This quilt would bring a pop of color to anyone’s home.
Donated by Lorraine Cumming. Our Redeemer Lutheran, Pine City
Starting bid
This 13" square sofa pillow was made using the leftover 2" blocks from the multicolored quilt (See Quilt #305). It would be a perfect addition to a sofa for an afternoon nap.
Donated by Lorraine Cummings, Our Redeemer Lutheran, Pine City
Starting bid
This 60 x 80 quilt was made by Gloria Dei, Duluth, quilters. In navy blue with accenting squares of light blue and white, it is a practical yet lovely quilt. The ties add a little pop or silver shimmer. The backing is navy.
Donated by Gloria Dei Quilters
Starting bid
Beautiful tote bag 14 x 16 1/2 inches in lovely fabrics of green. Meticulously machine quilted with a light green lining with two inside pockets. The unique fabrics feature flowers, leaves and fish! Perfect way to tote things in style!
Donated by Sharon Stenberg of Gloria Dei, Duluth
Starting bid
Adorable wool blend hat beautifully knitted in yellow. About 16 inch circumference with some stretch. A very cute addition to anyone’s wardrobe.
Donated by Donated by Ruth Wittmers, Gloria Dei, Duluth
Starting bid
A wonderful 22 inch sparkling necklace of lovely gold-colored beads with a Swarovski crystal pendant in a teardrop shape. The color is neutral enough to be worn with a variety of outfits.
Donated by Candice Maki, Gloria Dei, Duluth
Starting bid
A beautiful 22 inch necklace with gold-colored and turquoise-colored beads. Can be casual or dressy. Pendant is a large turquoise-colored bead.
Donated by Candice Maki, Gloria Dei, Duluth
Starting bid
This beautiful 70x72 quilt combines bright colored leaves and flowers into a wonderful pattern that reminds one of spring time. To make it even more pronounced, it has been machine stitched with a swirly pattern with leaves. It is a cotton quilt with polyfil batting and has all machine binding. Machine wash cool on gentle cycle
Donated by Bethlehem Quilters, Askov
Starting bid
The quilt was sewn by the Tuesday Quilters at Bethel Trinity in Bovey. They quilt every Tuesday afternoon. Most of their fabric is donated by community members who are not all are church members. The fabric in this quilt is cotton and the batting is poly. It is 60x90 and was machine quilted by a quilter group member. This group donates quilts to Lutheran World Relief and community groups such as Grace House and Open Closet in Grand Rapids as well as many local school and nonprofit groups in Bovey and Coleraine.
Donated by Bethel Trinity, Bovey
Starting bid
This beautiful cream, rose, sage green pinwheel style quilt was made and donated by the quilters of First Lutheran Church. First Lutheran is celebrating 135 years as a congregation in Little Falls. The quilters have donated quilts to the assembly for many years. The top was patterned and sewn by First member Marie Hegna. The quilt was then assembled by the group which meets each Thursday morning to sew many beautiful quilts for local needs, mission needs, and fundraising needs.
This lovely piece is 62” x 82” and is cotton fabric and cotton/polyester batting. It is machine stitched and hand tied. It can be machine washed and dried on cool settings. The cost of materials for this quilt is $120 and its construction took approximately 8 hours to make. It’s estimated value is $250.
Donated by the quilters of First Lutheran Church of Little Falls
Starting bid
Donated by Amy Loken, Good Shepard, Duluth
Starting bid
My husband, David, has been fascinated with kohlrosing. Kohlrosing is the Scandinavian tradition of incising thin decorative lines and patterns in carved wood and then filling with dark powders for contrast. This technique dates back to Viking times.
He made this spoon from poplar and he used coffee for the darkening of the design.
Donated by David Mettler
Starting bid
My husband, David, has been fascinated with kohlrosing. Kohlrosing is the Scandinavian tradition of incising thin decorative lines and patterns in carved wood and then filling with dark powders for contrast. This technique dates back to Viking times.
Donated by David Mettler
Starting bid
This gorgeous king sized (96" by 100") is full of gray and blue crosses. It was made by Amanda Engstrom. It is all cotton material with 80/20 batting. The quilt was machine quilted and the binding was machine sewn on.
Donated by Lutsen Lutheran
Starting bid
This quilt is a wonderful study of blue and green blocks. It has leaves and floral print fabrics, some that have inspirational sayings on them. The border has diamond blocks all around. The quilt has been machine stitched and the binding is sewn on by machine. The quilt is 90" by 86" Made by Judy Sivertson.
Donated by Lutsen Lutheran
Starting bid
Vintage Lake Superior necklace is made of genuine agates collected from the shores of the big lake. They are beautifully mounted on a gold filled chain.
Donated by Brenda Tibbetts, Trinity Lutheran, Cook
Starting bid
Handcrafted cross hanging is made of recycled materials from a baby crib. The cross measures 13” by 18”.
The Artisan is Kevin Wernberg, First Lutheran – Brainerd
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!