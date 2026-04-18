Quilt & Marketplace Overflow

This warm and cuddly baby quilt is called “Polka Dot Spring”. It is created by Sari Olsen of First Lutheran Church. Sari enjoys sewing baby and youth quilts with a flare for lovely, warm colors and themes. This cotton flannel quilt was tied by our quilters. Its binding is machine stitched with a pleasing curly stitch. It would be perfect for cuddling baby or placing on the floor for tummy time!

First Lutheran quilters meet during the school year and enjoy creating quilts for both local use in Aitkin County and for all over the world.

Donated by First Lutheran Quilters, Aitkin