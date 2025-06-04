Quilting 101: Potholders

Hosted by
Cleveland, OH 44102, USA
In this 3 week workshop participants will get a taste of quilting by creating their own quilted pot-holders!
Each participant will learn each step of quilting; selecting and cutting material, sewing a quilt block, quilting and binding. This course introduces and teaches you each step of the quilting process at a smaller scale. A great course if you want to try quilting or just love to sew and want cute pot holders!
Participants must have basic machine sewing skills and knowledge.
There will be a half hour lunch break - students provide their own lunch.
Class fee: $110/per student
All materials are included in the class fee. We have sewing machines in-house for students to use, but you are welcome to bring your own machine if you have one.
