Quilting 101: Potholders

In this 3 week workshop participants will get a taste of quilting by creating their own quilted pot-holders!



Each participant will learn each step of quilting; selecting and cutting material, sewing a quilt block, quilting and binding. This course introduces and teaches you each step of the quilting process at a smaller scale. A great course if you want to try quilting or just love to sew and want cute pot holders!



Participants must have basic machine sewing skills and knowledge.



There will be a half hour lunch break - students provide their own lunch.



Class fee: $110/per student

All materials are included in the class fee. We have sewing machines in-house for students to use, but you are welcome to bring your own machine if you have one.