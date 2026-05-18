Quorus registration

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About the memberships
Our standard semester tuition cost - one semester.
If your budget is feeling tight or you are a current or recent student, choose this option - one semester.
Our semester tuition cost, plus a little extra to help support another singer’s participation - one semester.
Choose the semester fee that works for you.
Valid until July 3, 2027
Our standard semester tuition cost. Full year payment.
Valid until July 3, 2027
If your budget is feeling tight or you are a current student, choose this option. Full year payment.
Valid until July 3, 2027
Our semester tuition cost, plus a little extra to help support another singer’s participation. Full year payment.
No expiration
The fee for lost or damaged music.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!