Newport Sings

Offered by

Newport Sings

About the memberships

Quorus registration

STANDARD TUITION (one semester)
$75

Our standard semester tuition cost - one semester.

BUDGET FRIENDLY/STUDENT TUITION (one semester)
$20

If your budget is feeling tight or you are a current or recent student, choose this option - one semester.

COMMUNITY SUPPORTER (one semester)
$100

Our semester tuition cost, plus a little extra to help support another singer’s participation - one semester.

Other amount (one semester)
Pay what you can

Choose the semester fee that works for you.

STANDARD TUITION (full year)
$150

Valid until July 3, 2027

Our standard semester tuition cost. Full year payment.

BUDGET FRIENDLY/STUDENT TUITION (full year)
$40

Valid until July 3, 2027

If your budget is feeling tight or you are a current student, choose this option. Full year payment.

COMMUNITY SUPPORTER (full year)
$200

Valid until July 3, 2027

Our semester tuition cost, plus a little extra to help support another singer’s participation. Full year payment.

Music purchase
$25

No expiration

The fee for lost or damaged music.

Add a donation for Newport Sings

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!