Oviedo Muslim Association

Qur'an Class with Dr. Widaad Zaman May

100 Alexandria Blvd ste 24

Oviedo, FL 32765, USA

$50

10 left!

Registration fee for this weekly Quran-Hifdh Class is $50/student/month. Class is open to girls ages 12+ who have basic-intermediate level of Quranic reading. Space is extremely limited and spot is secured only when payment is made.

