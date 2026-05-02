Tajweed Academy

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Tajweed Academy

About this event

Qurbani - Hajj 2026

Makkah Mukarramah

Hady (Hajj Sacrifice)
$275

Hajj sacrifice REQUIRED to come out of the Ihraam of Hajj AFTER pelting on the 10th Dhul Hijjah in Makkah Mukarramah. 1 PER HAJI IS MANDATORY!

Udhiyah (Annual Eid Ul Adha Sacrifice)
$275

Eid Ul-Adha sacrifice that each person does following the Sunnah of Rasulullah ﷺ in Makkah Mukarramah.

Dum (Hajj Mistake Penalty)
$275

Sacrifice done to correct a mistake made during Hajj in Makkah Mukarramah. Please ask a scholar if this is needed for your mistake.

Qurbani for Rasulullah ﷺ
$275

Sacrifice for Rasulullah ﷺ in Makkah Mukarramah.

Sadaqah (For the Needy)
$275

General sacrifice offered in Makkah Mukarramah.

Camel - LAMAR
$2,334

General sacrifice offered in Makkah Mukarramah.

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