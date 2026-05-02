Qurbani - Hajj 2026

About this event
Hajj sacrifice REQUIRED to come out of the Ihraam of Hajj AFTER pelting on the 10th Dhul Hijjah in Makkah Mukarramah. 1 PER HAJI IS MANDATORY!
Eid Ul-Adha sacrifice that each person does following the Sunnah of Rasulullah ﷺ in Makkah Mukarramah.
Sacrifice done to correct a mistake made during Hajj in Makkah Mukarramah. Please ask a scholar if this is needed for your mistake.
Sacrifice for Rasulullah ﷺ in Makkah Mukarramah.
General sacrifice offered in Makkah Mukarramah.
General sacrifice offered in Makkah Mukarramah.
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