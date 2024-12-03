Night at the Races Fundraiser for Quaker Valley Basketball 2025

Ticket includes admission to the event, buffet dinner, dessert, beer & FUN!
Ticket includes admission to the event, buffet dinner, dessert, beer & FUN!
Race Horse
$5
*MUST SELL 100* For only $5, your named horse will be included in one of 10 races and listed in the event program for others to bet on. Pick a good name! Horses will NOT be sold at the event.
Race Sponsorship
$150
For $150, your name/logo will be included as one of 10 Race Sponsors listed in the event program.
Paddock Sponsorship
$500
For $500, your name/logo will be included as the Paddock Sponsor listed in the event program, projected on the big screen, and displayed on every table.
Winner’s Circle Sponsorship
$1,000
For $1,000, your name/logo will be included as the Winner’s Circle Sponsor listed in the event program, projected on the big screen, and displayed on every table.
Add a donation for QVHS Girls Basketball Boosters
$
