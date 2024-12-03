QVHS Girls Basketball Boosters

Hosted by

QVHS Girls Basketball Boosters

About this event

Night at the Races Fundraiser for Quaker Valley Basketball 2025

2619 Brodhead Rd

Aliquippa, PA 15001

General Admission
$40
Ticket includes admission to the event, buffet dinner, dessert, beer & FUN! (Remove the Zeffy support amount by scrolling to "Other" and typing "0".)
Race Horse
$5
*MUST SELL 100* For only $5, your named horse will be included in one of 10 races and listed in the event program for others to bet on. Pick a good name! Horses will NOT be sold at the event. (Remove the Zeffy support amount by scrolling to "Other" and typing "0".)
Race Sponsorship
$150
For $150, your name/logo will be included as one of 10 Race Sponsors listed in the event program.
Paddock Sponsorship
$500
For $500, your name/logo will be included as the Paddock Sponsor listed in the event program, projected on the big screen, and displayed on every table.
Winner’s Circle Sponsorship
$1,000
For $1,000, your name/logo will be included as the Winner’s Circle Sponsor listed in the event program, projected on the big screen, and displayed on every table.
Add a donation for QVHS Girls Basketball Boosters

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!