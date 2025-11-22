TSA 100: R-Lin Thoj Farewell Concert at the Mekong

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McFarland, WI 53558
Enjoy full access to all main activities, including a Meet & Greet and photo op with R-Lin Thoj, plus all-you-can-drink all night!
(Best Value!) Enjoy the full experience with your Group of 20 guests: Meet & Greet with R-Lin Thoj, photo op, all-you-can-drink all night, access to the private Ultra VIP Lounge (where you will get to meet the other artists), and dedicated bottle & case service with appetizers.
We no longer feature traditional table setups, but if your group would enjoy having one, you can add a table for up to 8 people for $20. Tables will be assigned in the order of the date/time of purchase (first purchasers will receive the closest tables to the stage).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!