Mental Health & Jewish Law discussion with R' Rosensweig

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About this event
Join us to hear R' Rosensweig share his expertise
Help support this program
Free admission ticket and a discounted book purchase of 'Nafshi BeShe’elati'
Help support this program and a discounted book purchase of 'Nafshi BeShe’elati'
Discounted book purchase of 'Nafshi BeShe’elati.' Books will be available at The Downtown Minyan. This ticket does not offer admission to the program.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!