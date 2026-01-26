Downtown Minyan

Hosted by

Downtown Minyan

About this event

Mental Health & Jewish Law discussion with R' Rosensweig

Union Square location

Free ticket
Free

Join us to hear R' Rosensweig share his expertise

Suggested donation
Pay what you can

Help support this program

Free Admission + Book by R' Rosensweig
$23.96

Free admission ticket and a discounted book purchase of 'Nafshi BeShe’elati'

Suggested donation + book
$41.96

Help support this program and a discounted book purchase of 'Nafshi BeShe’elati'

Book only
$23.96

Discounted book purchase of 'Nafshi BeShe’elati.' Books will be available at The Downtown Minyan. This ticket does not offer admission to the program.

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