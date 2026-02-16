Heart of the Blue Ridge Region 14, Sweet Adelines International

Hosted by

Heart of the Blue Ridge Region 14, Sweet Adelines International

About this event

R14 Music Camp 2026 Room & Food

1551 Trinity Ln

Hickory, NC 28602, USA

Double Room - Three Nights (August 27-30)
$325

Choose this room if you are sharing a room with one other person. Cost is $325 per person and includes 8 meals. Both people must register.

Double Room - Two Nights (August 28-30)
$235

Choose this room if you are sharing a room with one other person for two nights. Cost is $235 per person and includes 5 meals. Both people must register.

Triple Room - Three Nights (August 27-30)
$265

Choose this room if you are sharing a room with two other people. Cost is $265 per person and includes 8 meals. All three must register.

Triple Room - Two Nights (August 28-30)
$200

Choose this room if you are sharing a room with two other people. Cost is $200 per person and includes 5 meals. All three must register.

Quad Room - Three Nights (August 27-30)
$235

Choose this room if you are sharing a room with three other people. Cost is $235 per person and includes 8 meals. All four must register.

Quad Room - Two Nights (August 28-30)
$175

Choose this room if you are sharing a room with three other people. Cost is $175 per person and includes 5 meals. All four must register.

Commuter - Three Day
$125

If you plan to attend camp, but leave nearby or would prefer to stay in a hotel, book this ticket. Includes 5 meals.

Commuter - Two Day
$70

If you plan to attend camp, but leave nearby or would prefer to stay in a hotel, book this ticket. Includes 3 meals.

Add a donation for Heart of the Blue Ridge Region 14, Sweet Adelines International

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!