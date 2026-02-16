R14 Music Camp 2026 Room & Food

Hosted by
About this event
Choose this room if you are sharing a room with one other person. Cost is $325 per person and includes 8 meals. Both people must register.
Choose this room if you are sharing a room with one other person for two nights. Cost is $235 per person and includes 5 meals. Both people must register.
Choose this room if you are sharing a room with two other people. Cost is $265 per person and includes 8 meals. All three must register.
Choose this room if you are sharing a room with two other people. Cost is $200 per person and includes 5 meals. All three must register.
Choose this room if you are sharing a room with three other people. Cost is $235 per person and includes 8 meals. All four must register.
Choose this room if you are sharing a room with three other people. Cost is $175 per person and includes 5 meals. All four must register.
If you plan to attend camp, but leave nearby or would prefer to stay in a hotel, book this ticket. Includes 5 meals.
If you plan to attend camp, but leave nearby or would prefer to stay in a hotel, book this ticket. Includes 3 meals.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!