R2Cares Annual Turkey Drive '26— Feed Families. Build Hope. Strengthen Community

R2Cares Inc. is excited to host our annual Turkey Giveaway, 1 turkey per family to help bring warmth and nourishment this holiday season.(While supplies last) R2Cares Annual Turkey Drive — Feed Families. Build Hope. Strengthen Community.





Each year, R2Cares hosts our Annual Turkey Drive to make sure families in our community can sit down to a Thanksgiving meal filled with dignity, warmth, and hope.

For many families, the holidays can be stressful instead of joyful. A simple meal can change everything.

Through the support of donors, partners, and sponsors like you, we provide:

• Thanksgiving turkeys

• complete family meal boxes

• groceries for households in need

• support for youth athlete families facing financial hardship

• encouragement and real connection during the holiday season

At R2Cares, we believe our mission goes beyond sports. We focus on the 98% who won’t go pro but still deserve opportunity, confidence, and community support. This turkey drive is one of the ways we live that mission.

Your contribution helps us:

🥧 Feed families

⚾ Support youth athletes

❤️ Strengthen local communities

🤝 Bring people together during the holidays

Every donation makes a direct impact.

Together, we can turn Thanksgiving into a moment of hope for families who need it most.

Sponsor a turkey. Sponsor a family. Sponsor a memory that lasts forever. But don’t leave just yet! Stick around and enjoy the R2 Cares Emerging Stars Development Game, where youth athletes showcase their talent and leadership on the field. It’s more than a giveaway it’s a celebration of community, service, and the next generation of stars.





Come for the turkey, stay for the game and let’s celebrate the true meaning of community together!