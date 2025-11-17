R2 CARES ANNUAL TURKEY SIGNUP

R2Cares Inc. is excited to host our annual Turkey Giveaway, 1 turkey per family to help bring warmth and nourishment this holiday season.

But don’t leave just yet! Stick around and enjoy the R2 Cares Emerging Stars Development Game, where youth athletes showcase their talent and leadership on the field. It’s more than a giveaway it’s a celebration of community, service, and the next generation of stars.

Event Details:

Turkey Giveaway: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Emerging Stars Development Game: Sunday, November 22, 2025

Location: Lake Region High School 1995 Thunder Rd, Eagle Lake, FL 33839

Come for the turkey, stay for the game and let’s celebrate the true meaning of community together!