R2cares Silent Auction

Autographed City Connect Jersey Shane McClanahan

Donated by the Tampa Bay Rays

Add a piece of Major League Baseball’s bright future to your collection with this authentically signed baseball by Shane McClanahan, one of the most exciting pitchers in the game today.

Tampa Bay Rays organization, is known for his explosive fastball, and high-energy play. This official MLB Jersey features his hand-signed autograph, making it a must-have for any fan, collector, or supporter of the Rays.

Details:

Official Major League City connect Jersey

Personally autographed by S hane McClanahan

Ideal for display or as a collector’s item

Don’t miss your chance to own a signature from one of baseball’s brightest stars—generously donated by the Tampa Bay Rays in support of our event!