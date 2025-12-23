R2cares X EMC Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Donated by the Tampa Bay Rays
Add a piece of Major League Baseball’s bright future to your collection with this authentically signed baseball by Shane McClanahan, one of the most exciting pitchers in the game today.
Tampa Bay Rays organization, is known for his explosive fastball, and high-energy play. This official MLB Jersey features his hand-signed autograph, making it a must-have for any fan, collector, or supporter of the Rays.
Details:
Don’t miss your chance to own a signature from one of baseball’s brightest stars—generously donated by the Tampa Bay Rays in support of our event!
Starting bid
⚾ BASEBALL LEGENDS ⚾
Own a piece of baseball history with this Ted Williams & Babe Ruth collectible, proudly presented by American Classics. Featuring two of the greatest icons of America’s pastime, this is a must-have for any baseball fan or memorabilia collector.
🖥️ Silent ONLINE auction
📦 You do NOT need to be present to win
🚚 Winner will be responsible for shipping costs
❤️ All proceeds will benefit R2CARES and the Etc Love Foundation Camp – February 7th
Place your bid today and support an incredible cause while taking home a legendary collectible!
Starting bid
🏀 SILENT ONLINE AUCTION – MICHAEL JORDAN LEGENDARY COLLECTIBLE 🏀
Own a piece of basketball history! This stunning Michael Jordan collectible, presented by American Classics, celebrates one of the greatest athletes of all time. Featuring iconic imagery and championship legacy, this framed piece is a must-have for any sports fan or memorabilia collector.
🖼️ Item Details:
• Michael Jordan Collectible
• Presented by American Classics
• Approx. 19 x 23 inches
• A true statement piece for home, office, or sports room
🖥️ Silent ONLINE auction
🏆 You do NOT need to be present to win
🚚 Winner is responsible for shipping costs
❤️ All proceeds benefit R2CARES x EMC Love Foundation Camp
📅 February 7th
📍 Peterson Park – Lakeland
Bid with purpose and take home a legendary collectible while supporting an incredible cause. Place your bid now and be part of something meaningful!
Starting bid
Description
UNCONQUERED. UNRIVALED. UNFORGETTABLE.
This explosive 19" × 27" museum-grade shadowbox is a full-throttle celebration of Florida State Seminoles football glory!
What you’re taking home:
From Ward’s magic to Jameis planting the spear at midfield, from Bobby’s dynasty to Jimbo’s crowning moment—this piece captures every heartbeat of Seminole dominance.
This is the ultimate statement piece for your war room, office, or anywhere you want to scream “FEAR THE SPEAR!”
100% of proceeds benefit R2Cares – Strong Minds. Strong Futures.
Bid now and own a breathtaking tribute to FSU’s unstoppable legacy while helping build stronger futures for Polk County youth!
Bring it home, Nole Family! 🪓🔥 #GoNoles
Starting bid
SWIFTIES, THIS IS YOUR HOLY GRAIL.
An absolutely breathtaking, museum-quality framed display celebrating the biggest artist on the planet – hand-signed by Taylor Swift herself!
What’s inside this masterpiece:
This isn’t just memorabilia – it’s a love letter to every album, every heartbreak, every re-record, every sold-out stadium, and every friendship bracelet traded. From “Tim McGraw” to “Karma,” it’s ALL here in one jaw-dropping piece.
Perfect for the ultimate Swiftie cave, bedroom, or as the crown jewel of your collection. Hang it up and watch every visitor lose their mind.
100% of proceeds benefit R2Cares – Strong Minds. Strong Futures.
Bid now and own a piece of music history signed by the one and only Taylor Swift – while helping change lives in Polk County!
Are you “…Ready For It?”
This one will break the internet… and every bidding record. 🩷✨
#SwiftiesAssemble #LongLiveAllTheMagicWeMade
Starting bid
Get ready to live the postcard life in one of the most stunning islands on Earth!
Your winning bid unlocks pure paradise at the world-famous Oyster Bay Beach Resort – an oceanfront jewel nestled on the Dutch/French line where turquoise water kisses powder-white sand and million-dollar yachts glide past your balcony.
This dream getaway includes EVERYTHING:
Retail Value: PRICELESS (easily $4,500+)
Sip rum on your private balcony at sunset. Snorkel Dawn Beach. Dance between Dutch and French cultures without ever needing a passport for the island border. This is the Caribbean getaway you’ve been dreaming about your entire life.
Blackout dates? Just a few peak weeks – plenty of flexibility over the next 18 months!
(45-day advance booking required – full certificate details provided to winner)
100% of proceeds benefit R2Cares – Strong Minds. Strong Futures.
Bid now, pack your flip-flops, and get ready to make memories that will last a lifetime – all while changing lives back home in Polk County!
Paradise is calling… will you answer? 🌴✈️🌊
#CaribbeanDream #BidForParadise #R2Cares
Starting bid
Where the desert dramatically crashes into the Pacific Ocean… welcome to LOS CABOS – the hottest luxury playground on Earth!
Your winning bid delivers one full week of pure magic at either the stunning Hacienda del Mar or the ultra-luxe Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa – two of the most exclusive, cliff-perched resorts in all of Cabo!
This EPIC getaway includes:
Retail Value: PRICELESS (easily $8,000–$10,000+)
Picture this:
Mornings with coffee watching the sunrise over the Sea of Cortez.
Afternoons sipping margaritas by infinity pools that blend into the Pacific.
Evenings dining under the stars with the sound of waves crashing below.
This is the Cabo vacation you see in movies and magazines – and it can be YOURS.
Travel valid for 18 months – perfect flexibility for anniversaries, honeymoons, or that long-overdue “we need this” trip!
100% of proceeds benefit R2Cares – Strong Minds. Strong Futures.
Bid now and trade winter for endless summer – while helping change young lives back home in Polk County!
Cabo is calling… and it’s saying “¡Vámonos!” 🌵🌊✈️
#CaboDreamin #BidForParadise #R2Cares
Starting bid
BADASSERY. FRAMED. SIGNED BY THE DEVIL HIMSELF.
This is pure, unfiltered Jack Nicholson – the most iconic rebel Hollywood has ever produced – captured in one of the most legendary photos of all time: wild hair, devilish grin, cigar blazing, eyes screaming “I do what I want.”
And yes… that’s his 100% authentic, hand-signed autograph right above the image in bold black.
Below the photo sits the quote that defines an entire attitude:
“I AM WHO I AM. YOUR APPROVAL ISN’T NEEDED.”
(in gold lettering that hits like a freight train)
Details:
This isn’t just wall art.
This is a middle finger to conformity.
This is The Joker, R.P. McMurphy, Jack Torrance… this is JACK telling the world to get lost – and signing it personally.
Hang it up and instantly raise the cool factor of any room by 1000%.
100% of proceeds benefit R2Cares – Strong Minds. Strong Futures.
Bid now and own the ultimate symbol of zero f*cks given, hand-signed by the King of Cool himself.
Here’s looking at you, kid. 😈🃏✍️
#JackNicholson #Legendary #YourApprovalIsntNeeded
Starting bid
THE GREATEST PHOTO IN GOLF HISTORY. NOW WITH ALL THREE AUTOGRAPHS.
Augusta National. 1996. The moment that stopped the world:
Arnold Palmer (The King) – 4 Green Jackets
Jack Nicklaus (The Golden Bear) – 6 Green Jackets
Tiger Woods (Tiger) – on the verge of his first of 5
Walking together down the fairway in a once-in-a-lifetime convergence of past, present, and future. This single image is the Mona Lisa of golf.
But this piece goes nuclear:
Mounted above the iconic photo are three actual golf balls, each hand-signed by the legends themselves:
Details that will make any golfer weak in the knees:
This isn’t memorabilia.
This is the Mount Rushmore of Golf – captured forever and signed by the gods themselves.
One of one. Never to be duplicated. Destined for a bidding war.
100% of proceeds benefit R2Cares – Strong Minds. Strong Futures.
Bid now and own the single most iconic piece of golf history on the planet.
Fore! ⛳👑🐻🐅
#Masters1996 #GolfHolyGrail #PalmerNicklausTiger
Starting bid
PARROTHEADS, DROP EVERYTHING. THIS IS THE MOTHERLODE.
A massive, museum-quality tribute to the one and only Jimmy Buffett – the man who turned “wastin’ away” into a billion-dollar lifestyle.
What you’re getting:
This isn’t just art.
This is Margaritaville in a frame – every cheeseburger, every lost shaker of salt, every fins-up moment of your life captured forever and personally signed by the Chief Parrothead himself.
Whether you’ve seen him 1 time or 101 times, this masterpiece will instantly become the crown jewel of your collection and the envy of every Parrothead who walks through your door.
100% of proceeds benefit R2Cares – Strong Minds. Strong Futures.
Bid now, pour yourself something cold, and own the ultimate slice of island paradise signed by the legend who taught the world how to live.
Fins up forever! 🦈🌴🍹
#JimmyBuffett #Margaritaville #ParrotheadHolyGrail
Starting bid
Get ready to live the vacation of a lifetime with this luxurious all-inclusive 5-day, 4-night escape for two at some of the most breathtaking Hyatt resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic!
Imagine waking up to turquoise waters, powder-soft white sand, and swaying palms… then spending your days exactly how you want: unlimited gourmet dining, flowing cocktails by the pool, sunset catamaran sails, and pure, uninterrupted romance. This is the elevated all-inclusive experience you’ve been dreaming of!
Perfect for honeymoons, anniversaries, babymoons, or just because you both deserve it. Leave the wallets at home and dive into total relaxation and adventure in paradise!
Valid for 18 months | Land-only package (airfare not included) | Blackout dates Dec 19 – Jan 4
Hurry – these highly sought-after certificates go fast at auction!
Bid now and turn your tropical dreams into reality at a fraction of the retail price!
Retail value exceeds $2,500 – this is your chance to win the ultimate all-inclusive luxury escape! 🌴✨
Starting bid
🏈 SILENT ONLINE AUCTION – BRADY & GRONK LEGENDARY COLLECTIBLE 🏈
Celebrate one of the greatest duos in NFL history with this incredible Tom Brady & Rob Gronkowski collectible, proudly presented by American Classics. Capturing the energy, dominance, and championship legacy of this iconic pairing, this framed piece is a must-have for any football fan or sports memorabilia collector.
🖼️ Item Details:
• Brady and the Gronk – Dynamic Duo
• Celebrates 4 Super Bowl Championships
• Presented by American Classics
• Approx. 16.5 x 20.5 inches
• Bold, high-quality framed display
🖥️ Silent ONLINE auction
🏆 You do NOT need to be present to win
🚚 Winner is responsible for shipping costs
❤️ All proceeds benefit R2CARES x EMC Love Foundation Camp
📅 February 7th
📍 Peterson Park – Lakeland
Bid on greatness, support a powerful cause, and take home a legendary piece of football history. Place your bid now!
