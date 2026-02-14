R2cares Inc

Hosted by

R2cares Inc

About this event

R2cares X Sertoma Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1651 N Lake Shipp Dr, Winter Haven, FL 33880, USA

Shane McClanahan Autographed baseball item
Shane McClanahan Autographed baseball item
Shane McClanahan Autographed baseball item
Shane McClanahan Autographed baseball
$350

Starting bid

Autographed City Connect Jersey Shane McClanahan

Donated by the Tampa Bay Rays

Add a piece of Major League Baseball’s bright future to your collection with this authentically signed baseball by Shane McClanahan, one of the most exciting pitchers in the game today.

Tampa Bay Rays organization, is known for his explosive fastball, and high-energy play. This official MLB Jersey features his hand-signed autograph, making it a must-have for any fan, collector, or supporter of the Rays.

Details:

  • Official Major League City connect Jersey
  • Personally autographed by Shane McClanahan
  • Donated by the Tampa Bay Rays
  • Ideal for display or as a collector’s item

Don’t miss your chance to own a signature from one of baseball’s brightest stars—generously donated by the Tampa Bay Rays in support of our event!

Ted Williams & Babe Ruth item
Ted Williams & Babe Ruth item
Ted Williams & Babe Ruth
$200

Starting bid

⚾ BASEBALL LEGENDS ⚾

Own a piece of baseball history with this Ted Williams & Babe Ruth collectible, proudly presented by American Classics. Featuring two of the greatest icons of America’s pastime, this is a must-have for any baseball fan or memorabilia collector.

🖥️ Silent ONLINE auction
📦 You do NOT need to be present to win
🚚 Winner will be responsible for shipping costs

❤️ All proceeds will benefit R2CARES and the sertoma – February 14th

Place your bid today and support an incredible cause while taking home a legendary collectible!

Michael Jordan Uv Glass item
Michael Jordan Uv Glass item
Michael Jordan Uv Glass
$225

Starting bid

🏀 SILENT ONLINE AUCTION – MICHAEL JORDAN LEGENDARY COLLECTIBLE 🏀

Own a piece of basketball history! This stunning Michael Jordan collectible, presented by American Classics, celebrates one of the greatest athletes of all time. Featuring iconic imagery and championship legacy, this framed piece is a must-have for any sports fan or memorabilia collector.

🖼️ Item Details:
• Michael Jordan Collectible
• Presented by American Classics
• Approx. 19 x 23 inches
• A true statement piece for home, office, or sports room

🖥️ Silent ONLINE auction
🏆 You do NOT need to be present to win
🚚 Winner is responsible for shipping costs

❤️ All proceeds benefit R2CARES x EMC Love Foundation Camp
📅 February 7th
📍 Peterson Park – Lakeland

Bid with purpose and take home a legendary collectible while supporting an incredible cause. Place your bid now and be part of something meaningful!

FSU Vertical 3D Stadium item
FSU Vertical 3D Stadium
$200

Starting bid

Auction Item: SP-3310 – Florida State Seminoles Legacy Shadowbox (19" x 27")

Description
UNCONQUERED. UNRIVALED. UNFORGETTABLE.
This explosive 19" × 27" museum-grade shadowbox is a full-throttle celebration of Florida State Seminoles football glory!

What you’re taking home:

  • Premium black leatherette frame with garnet suede matting and gold accents
  • Stunning 3D laser-cut aerial view of Doak Campbell Stadium at night
  • Iconic Seminole head logo + “FSU EST. 1851” banner
  • Epic vertical timeline loaded with legends and championships: → Bobby Bowden – The winningest coach in FBS history → Jimbo Fisher – Delivered the 2013 National Title → Charlie Ward – 1993 Heisman Trophy winner → Jameis Winston – 2013 Heisman + National Champion QB → 1993, 1999, and 2013 National Championship celebrations

From Ward’s magic to Jameis planting the spear at midfield, from Bobby’s dynasty to Jimbo’s crowning moment—this piece captures every heartbeat of Seminole dominance.

This is the ultimate statement piece for your war room, office, or anywhere you want to scream “FEAR THE SPEAR!”

100% of proceeds benefit R2Cares – Strong Minds. Strong Futures.
Bid now and own a breathtaking tribute to FSU’s unstoppable legacy while helping build stronger futures for Polk County youth!

Bring it home, Nole Family! 🪓🔥 #GoNoles

Taylor Swift autograph CD cover item
Taylor Swift autograph CD cover
$650

Starting bid

Auction Item: SP-3248 – Taylor Swift “The Complete Era” Autographed Shadowbox (24.5" x 21")

SWIFTIES, THIS IS YOUR HOLY GRAIL.
An absolutely breathtaking, museum-quality framed display celebrating the biggest artist on the planet – hand-signed by Taylor Swift herself!

What’s inside this masterpiece:

  • JSA-authenticated autograph boldly signed in black on a stunning portrait from her billionaire-making Eras Tour
  • Original CD of The Life of a Swiftie (custom fan tribute disc) mounted beside the signature
  • Engraved metal plate with Taylor’s iconic quote: “Just be yourself, there is no one better”
  • Full vertical timeline of every era – from debut curls to Fearless gold, Speak Now purple, Red heartbreak, 1989 city lights, reputation snakes, Lover pastels, folklore/evermore cottagecore, Midnights glitter, and The Tortured Poets Department
  • Premium rustic gray-wash wood frame with charcoal suede matting and blush accents

This isn’t just memorabilia – it’s a love letter to every album, every heartbreak, every re-record, every sold-out stadium, and every friendship bracelet traded. From “Tim McGraw” to “Karma,” it’s ALL here in one jaw-dropping piece.

Perfect for the ultimate Swiftie cave, bedroom, or as the crown jewel of your collection. Hang it up and watch every visitor lose their mind.

100% of proceeds benefit R2Cares – Strong Minds. Strong Futures.
Bid now and own a piece of music history signed by the one and only Taylor Swift – while helping change lives in Polk County!

Are you “…Ready For It?”
This one will break the internet… and every bidding record. 🩷✨

#SwiftiesAssemble #LongLiveAllTheMagicWeMade

Pearl of the Caribbean item
Pearl of the Caribbean item
Pearl of the Caribbean
$2,250

Starting bid

Auction Item: The Pearl of the Caribbean – 5 Days / 4 Nights Luxury Escape to St. Maarten for Two!

Get ready to live the postcard life in one of the most stunning islands on Earth!

Your winning bid unlocks pure paradise at the world-famous Oyster Bay Beach Resort – an oceanfront jewel nestled on the Dutch/French line where turquoise water kisses powder-white sand and million-dollar yachts glide past your balcony.

This dream getaway includes EVERYTHING:

  • 5 days / 4 nights in a spacious Ocean Front Room (wake up to waves crashing right outside your door!)
  • All room taxes and fees covered
  • Private 3-hour Jeep Island Tour – roar across both sides of St. Maarten/Sint Martin: → Top-down views from the highest peaks → Secret beaches only locals know → Maho Beach plane spotting (feel the jet blast!) → Duty-free shopping, French croissants, and Caribbean rum punches
  • Dedicated concierge to handle every detail for you

Retail Value: PRICELESS (easily $4,500+)

Sip rum on your private balcony at sunset. Snorkel Dawn Beach. Dance between Dutch and French cultures without ever needing a passport for the island border. This is the Caribbean getaway you’ve been dreaming about your entire life.

Blackout dates? Just a few peak weeks – plenty of flexibility over the next 18 months!
(45-day advance booking required – full certificate details provided to winner)

100% of proceeds benefit R2Cares – Strong Minds. Strong Futures.
Bid now, pack your flip-flops, and get ready to make memories that will last a lifetime – all while changing lives back home in Polk County!

Paradise is calling… will you answer? 🌴✈️🌊
#CaribbeanDream #BidForParadise #R2Cares

Desert Landscape by the Sea item
Desert Landscape by the Sea item
Desert Landscape by the Sea
$1,150

Starting bid

Auction Item: 8 Days / 7 Nights Luxury All-Inclusive Escape to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for Two!

Where the desert dramatically crashes into the Pacific Ocean… welcome to LOS CABOS – the hottest luxury playground on Earth!

Your winning bid delivers one full week of pure magic at either the stunning Hacienda del Mar or the ultra-luxe Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa – two of the most exclusive, cliff-perched resorts in all of Cabo!

This EPIC getaway includes:

  • 8 days / 7 nights in a luxurious suite (ocean views that will leave you speechless)
  • All room taxes and resort fees covered
  • Full access to infinity pools, private beaches, world-class spas, and gourmet restaurants
  • Sunset views of the iconic Land’s End Arch from your balcony
  • Whale watching season (Dec–April), championship golf, deep-sea fishing, and nightlife just minutes away

Retail Value: PRICELESS (easily $8,000–$10,000+)

Picture this:
Mornings with coffee watching the sunrise over the Sea of Cortez.
Afternoons sipping margaritas by infinity pools that blend into the Pacific.
Evenings dining under the stars with the sound of waves crashing below.

This is the Cabo vacation you see in movies and magazines – and it can be YOURS.

Travel valid for 18 months – perfect flexibility for anniversaries, honeymoons, or that long-overdue “we need this” trip!

100% of proceeds benefit R2Cares – Strong Minds. Strong Futures.
Bid now and trade winter for endless summer – while helping change young lives back home in Polk County!

Cabo is calling… and it’s saying “¡Vámonos!” 🌵🌊✈️
#CaboDreamin #BidForParadise #R2Cares

Jack Nicholson item
Jack Nicholson
$160

Starting bid

Auction Item: SP-1630 – Jack Nicholson “I Am Who I Am. Your Approval Isn’t Needed.” Autographed Masterpiece (16.5" x 18")

BADASSERY. FRAMED. SIGNED BY THE DEVIL HIMSELF.

This is pure, unfiltered Jack Nicholson – the most iconic rebel Hollywood has ever produced – captured in one of the most legendary photos of all time: wild hair, devilish grin, cigar blazing, eyes screaming “I do what I want.”

And yes… that’s his 100% authentic, hand-signed autograph right above the image in bold black.

Below the photo sits the quote that defines an entire attitude:
“I AM WHO I AM. YOUR APPROVAL ISN’T NEEDED.”
(in gold lettering that hits like a freight train)

Details:

  • Museum-quality custom framing with black wood and gold beaded accents
  • Acid-free double matting in cream and black
  • Overall size: 16.5" × 18" – perfect statement piece for office, bar, man cave, or anywhere you want to remind the world who runs the show
  • Certificate of Authenticity included

This isn’t just wall art.
This is a middle finger to conformity.
This is The Joker, R.P. McMurphy, Jack Torrance… this is JACK telling the world to get lost – and signing it personally.

Hang it up and instantly raise the cool factor of any room by 1000%.

100% of proceeds benefit R2Cares – Strong Minds. Strong Futures.
Bid now and own the ultimate symbol of zero f*cks given, hand-signed by the King of Cool himself.

Here’s looking at you, kid. 😈🃏✍️
#JackNicholson #Legendary #YourApprovalIsntNeeded

Last 4 Triple Crown winners signed by jockeys item
Last 4 Triple Crown winners signed by jockeys item
Last 4 Triple Crown winners signed by jockeys
$700

Starting bid


The Last Triple Crown Legends – Framed Autographed Display



This is a once-in-a-generation collector’s piece honoring the last three Triple Crown champions in horse racing history—a feat so rare it has only happened three times in over 40 years.


This professionally framed and authenticated display features:


  • Secretariat (1973) – Widely regarded as the greatest racehorse of all time
  • Seattle Slew (1977) – The only undefeated Triple Crown winner
  • Affirmed (1978) – Champion known for one of the most iconic rivalries in sports



Each signature is authenticated and preserved in a museum-quality frame, making this piece perfect for:


  • Sports collectors
  • Racing enthusiasts
  • Offices, man caves, or legacy spaces
  • A meaningful gift with impact



Tiger-Arnie-Jack w/Balls item
Tiger-Arnie-Jack w/Balls item
Tiger-Arnie-Jack w/Balls
$300

Starting bid

Auction Item: SP-1191 – Masters 1996 “The Holy Trinity” Shadowbox with Signed Golf Balls (22" x 30.5")

THE GREATEST PHOTO IN GOLF HISTORY. NOW WITH ALL THREE AUTOGRAPHS.

Augusta National. 1996. The moment that stopped the world:
Arnold Palmer (The King) – 4 Green Jackets
Jack Nicklaus (The Golden Bear) – 6 Green Jackets
Tiger Woods (Tiger) – on the verge of his first of 5

Walking together down the fairway in a once-in-a-lifetime convergence of past, present, and future. This single image is the Mona Lisa of golf.

But this piece goes nuclear:
Mounted above the iconic photo are three actual golf balls, each hand-signed by the legends themselves:

  • Arnold Palmer
  • Jack Nicklaus
  • Tiger Woods

Details that will make any golfer weak in the knees:

  • Massive 22" × 30.5" museum-quality framing in Augusta green suede & burgundy matting
  • Custom engraved brass plate: “The Masters ~ 1996” with titles and nicknames
  • 100% authentic signatures with tamper-proof holograms & Certificate of Authenticity
  • Ready to hang and dominate any office, den, or golf shrine

This isn’t memorabilia.
This is the Mount Rushmore of Golf – captured forever and signed by the gods themselves.

One of one. Never to be duplicated. Destined for a bidding war.

100% of proceeds benefit R2Cares – Strong Minds. Strong Futures.
Bid now and own the single most iconic piece of golf history on the planet.

Fore! ⛳👑🐻🐅
#Masters1996 #GolfHolyGrail #PalmerNicklausTiger

Jimmy Buffett item
Jimmy Buffett
$180

Starting bid

Auction Item: Jimmy Buffett “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” Ultimate Career Collage – Hand-Signed by the King of Chill!

PARROTHEADS, DROP EVERYTHING. THIS IS THE MOTHERLODE.

A massive, museum-quality tribute to the one and only Jimmy Buffett – the man who turned “wastin’ away” into a billion-dollar lifestyle.

What you’re getting:

  • Over 30 classic album covers spanning five decades of island escapism – from A White Sport Coat and a Pink Crustacean to Songs You Don’t Know by Heart
  • Epic center photo of Jimmy surfing into paradise
  • Bold, crystal-clear hand-signed autograph right across the waves
  • Custom tropical beach backdrop with palm trees and sunset vibes
  • Premium rustic wood framing – ready to hang in your tiki bar, beach house, or anywhere you keep the blender running

This isn’t just art.
This is Margaritaville in a frame – every cheeseburger, every lost shaker of salt, every fins-up moment of your life captured forever and personally signed by the Chief Parrothead himself.

Whether you’ve seen him 1 time or 101 times, this masterpiece will instantly become the crown jewel of your collection and the envy of every Parrothead who walks through your door.

100% of proceeds benefit R2Cares – Strong Minds. Strong Futures.
Bid now, pour yourself something cold, and own the ultimate slice of island paradise signed by the legend who taught the world how to live.

Fins up forever! 🦈🌴🍹
#JimmyBuffett #Margaritaville #ParrotheadHolyGrail

Elevated All Inclusive Mexico item
Elevated All Inclusive Mexico item
Elevated All Inclusive Mexico
$1,850

Starting bid

Elevated All-Inclusive Hyatt Resorts Escape: 5 Days / 4 Nights for Two – Your Dream Beach Getaway Awaits!

Get ready to live the vacation of a lifetime with this luxurious all-inclusive 5-day, 4-night escape for two at some of the most breathtaking Hyatt resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic!

Imagine waking up to turquoise waters, powder-soft white sand, and swaying palms… then spending your days exactly how you want: unlimited gourmet dining, flowing cocktails by the pool, sunset catamaran sails, and pure, uninterrupted romance. This is the elevated all-inclusive experience you’ve been dreaming of!

Your Incredible Package Includes:

  • 5 days / 4 nights in a stylish studio room for two adults
  • Your choice of world-class Hyatt resorts in: Cancun • Cabo San Lucas • Puerto Vallarta • Riviera Maya • Cozumel • Huatulco • Ixtapa • Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
  • Stay at stunning properties like: Dreams Vallarta, Dreams Cabo, Secrets Vallarta, Secrets Cozumel, Sunscape Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun, Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya, Hyatt Vivid Grand Island Cancun… and many more! (Full resort list available)
  • Truly Unlimited food & drinks – all meals, snacks, top-shelf liquor, cocktails, wine, and beer included 24/7
  • Non-motorized water sports & daily activities
  • All gratuities and hotel taxes covered – no hidden fees, ever!

This is the Ultimate Couples’ Getaway

Perfect for honeymoons, anniversaries, babymoons, or just because you both deserve it. Leave the wallets at home and dive into total relaxation and adventure in paradise!

Valid for 18 months | Land-only package (airfare not included) | Blackout dates Dec 19 – Jan 4
Hurry – these highly sought-after certificates go fast at auction!

Bid now and turn your tropical dreams into reality at a fraction of the retail price!
Retail value exceeds $2,500 – this is your chance to win the ultimate all-inclusive luxury escape! 🌴✨

Brady and the Gronk with Ticket item
Brady and the Gronk with Ticket item
Brady and the Gronk with Ticket
$200

Starting bid

🏈 SILENT ONLINE AUCTION – BRADY & GRONK LEGENDARY COLLECTIBLE 🏈

Celebrate one of the greatest duos in NFL history with this incredible Tom Brady & Rob Gronkowski collectible, proudly presented by American Classics. Capturing the energy, dominance, and championship legacy of this iconic pairing, this framed piece is a must-have for any football fan or sports memorabilia collector.

🖼️ Item Details:
• Brady and the Gronk – Dynamic Duo
• Celebrates 4 Super Bowl Championships
• Presented by American Classics
• Approx. 16.5 x 20.5 inches
• Bold, high-quality framed display

🖥️ Silent ONLINE auction
🏆 You do NOT need to be present to win
🚚 Winner is responsible for shipping costs

❤️ All proceeds benefit R2CARES x EMC Love Foundation Camp
📅 February 7th
📍 Peterson Park – Lakeland

Bid on greatness, support a powerful cause, and take home a legendary piece of football history. Place your bid now!

Spencer Torkelson Autographed Jersey authenticated item
Spencer Torkelson Autographed Jersey authenticated item
Spencer Torkelson Autographed Jersey authenticated item
Spencer Torkelson Autographed Jersey authenticated
$200

Starting bid

Own a piece of modern baseball excellence with this authentic autographed Spencer Torkelson jersey — a standout item for any true baseball fan or collector.


Spencer Torkelson, the No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft and cornerstone power bat for the Detroit Tigers, represents the next generation of elite talent. Known for his work ethic, leadership, and impact both on and off the field, this jersey symbolizes the grind, growth, and belief it takes to reach the highest level.


This item is perfect for:


  • Baseball collectors & fans
  • Tigers supporters
  • Youth athletes inspired by the journey
  • Offices, man caves, or sports displays



Chris Sale Autograped game cleats item
Chris Sale Autograped game cleats
$250

Starting bid

This auction directly supports the EMC Love Foundation, honoring the legacy of Evan Chambers — Chris Sale’s best friend, whose life and impact continue to inspire love, service, and unity.


The EMC Love Foundation is built on:


  • Spreading love and kindness
  • Creating safe spaces for healing and connection
  • Turning loss into purpose
  • Honoring Evan’s legacy through community impact


This item symbolizes friendship, loyalty, remembrance, and giving back.



🧢 

PERFECT FOR

  • Serious baseball collectors
  • Fans of Chris Sale
  • Those who value legacy-driven memorabilia
  • Anyone who believes sports can change lives



These cleats aren’t just worn in competition — they’re worn with heart.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!