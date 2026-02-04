R3 Silent Auction

Retreat to a Mexican oceanfront paradise in Puerto Morelos with an all-inclusive stay at a five-star luxury resort.
Unwind in paradise with all-inclusive amenities, infinity pools, gourmet restaurants, rejuvenating spas, and 24-hour room service.
Balance relaxation with recreation thanks to a privileged location minutes from Puerto Morelos' pristine white sands.
Your Riviera Maya resort experience includes 4 nights for 2 guests at an all-inclusive five-star luxury resort in Puerto Morelos, Mexico.
- Unwind in an elegant junior suite with a King size bed, sleek private bathroom, and over 640 square feet of private space
- Relax and recharge with two infinity pools, premier spas, state-of-the-art fitness centers, and 24-hour room service
- Indulge in the flavors of the region with all-inclusive dining and gourmet on-site restaurants, cafés, and bars
- Bask in sun-kissed serenity with upscale amenities ranging from unlimited snorkeling and sunrise yoga to bike tours and wellness programs
- Enjoy a privileged oceanfront location beside the pristine sands of Puerto Morelos
Terms and Conditions
- Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and travel.
- Subject to availability and blackout dates including major U.S. holiday weeks.
- Maximum occupancy of two adults. All rooms within this experience are studios. Additional guests, adults or children, are subject to availability and additional costs at the time of redemption.
- Images depict a hotel room type. Room may differ from the images shown; rooms are allocated to the winner upon redemption, based on availability.
- Please note, a $249 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Hotel taxes are required additionally, payable at check-out. Local fees, incidentals, airfare, and transportation are not included.
- An optional sales presentation may be offered during your stay; attendance is entirely voluntary.
- Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period.
- Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age. Group bookings are not permitted.
- This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
- Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.
Retreat to a Mexican oceanfront paradise in Puerto Morelos with an all-inclusive stay at a five-star luxury resort.
Unwind in paradise with all-inclusive amenities, infinity pools, gourmet restaurants, rejuvenating spas, and 24-hour room service.
Balance relaxation with recreation thanks to a privileged location minutes from Puerto Morelos' pristine white sands.
Your Riviera Maya resort experience includes 4 nights for 2 guests at an all-inclusive five-star luxury resort in Puerto Morelos, Mexico.
- Unwind in an elegant junior suite with a King size bed, sleek private bathroom, and over 640 square feet of private space
- Relax and recharge with two infinity pools, premier spas, state-of-the-art fitness centers, and 24-hour room service
- Indulge in the flavors of the region with all-inclusive dining and gourmet on-site restaurants, cafés, and bars
- Bask in sun-kissed serenity with upscale amenities ranging from unlimited snorkeling and sunrise yoga to bike tours and wellness programs
- Enjoy a privileged oceanfront location beside the pristine sands of Puerto Morelos
Terms and Conditions
- Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and travel.
- Subject to availability and blackout dates including major U.S. holiday weeks.
- Maximum occupancy of two adults. All rooms within this experience are studios. Additional guests, adults or children, are subject to availability and additional costs at the time of redemption.
- Images depict a hotel room type. Room may differ from the images shown; rooms are allocated to the winner upon redemption, based on availability.
- Please note, a $249 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Hotel taxes are required additionally, payable at check-out. Local fees, incidentals, airfare, and transportation are not included.
- An optional sales presentation may be offered during your stay; attendance is entirely voluntary.
- Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period.
- Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age. Group bookings are not permitted.
- This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
- Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.