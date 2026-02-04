R3 Silent Auction

Retreat to a Mexican oceanfront paradise in Puerto Morelos with an all-inclusive stay at a five-star luxury resort.

Unwind in paradise with all-inclusive amenities, infinity pools, gourmet restaurants, rejuvenating spas, and 24-hour room service.

Balance relaxation with recreation thanks to a privileged location minutes from Puerto Morelos' pristine white sands.

Your Riviera Maya resort experience includes 4 nights for 2 guests at an all-inclusive five-star luxury resort in Puerto Morelos, Mexico.

Enjoy a privileged oceanfront location beside the pristine sands of Puerto Morelos

Bask in sun-kissed serenity with upscale amenities ranging from unlimited snorkeling and sunrise yoga to bike tours and wellness programs

Indulge in the flavors of the region with all-inclusive dining and gourmet on-site restaurants, cafés, and bars

Relax and recharge with two infinity pools, premier spas, state-of-the-art fitness centers, and 24-hour room service

Unwind in an elegant junior suite with a King size bed, sleek private bathroom, and over 640 square feet of private space

Terms and Conditions

Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and travel.

Subject to availability and blackout dates including major U.S. holiday weeks.

Maximum occupancy of two adults. All rooms within this experience are studios. Additional guests, adults or children, are subject to availability and additional costs at the time of redemption.

Images depict a hotel room type. Room may differ from the images shown; rooms are allocated to the winner upon redemption, based on availability.

Please note, a $249 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Hotel taxes are required additionally, payable at check-out. Local fees, incidentals, airfare, and transportation are not included.

An optional sales presentation may be offered during your stay; attendance is entirely voluntary.

Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period.

Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age. Group bookings are not permitted.

﻿﻿This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.