R3VIVE ROUND 4 (Spectator)

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About this event
$
access to VIP‑only areas including premium parking. 15% off Food VIP tickets include access to Saturday nights after Dark BBQ.
Access for both Sat and Sunday Entry. (No After BBQ Access) only track time access.
Saturday will be filled with Driver's practice, Food, and vendors offering ride along opportunities. (No after BBQ Access) only track time access.
Sunday will be the day! Driver's Practice then into the Comp, Food, and vendors offering ride along opportunities. (No after BBQ Access) only track time access.
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