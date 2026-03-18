The Lion's Den Corporation
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The Lion's Den Corporation

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The Lion's Den Corporation

About this event

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R3VIVE ROUND 4 (Spectator)

21091 Hawes Rd

Anderson, CA 96007, USA

Add a donation for The Lion's Den Corporation

$

VIP PASS(Sat & Sun)
$70

access to VIP‑only areas including premium parking. 15% off Food VIP tickets include access to Saturday nights after Dark BBQ.

Spectator Entry (Sat & Sun)
$40

Access for both Sat and Sunday Entry. (No After BBQ Access) only track time access.

Spectator Entry (Sat only)
$20

Saturday will be filled with Driver's practice, Food, and vendors offering ride along opportunities. (No after BBQ Access) only track time access.

Spectator Entry (Sun only)
$30

Sunday will be the day! Driver's Practice then into the Comp, Food, and vendors offering ride along opportunities. (No after BBQ Access) only track time access.

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