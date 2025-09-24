Raasotsav Food 2025

☕ Masala Chai (Tea) – $2 A comforting blend of black tea simmered with aromatic spices like cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon, sweetened to taste and finished with creamy milk. Served hot, this traditional Indian chai is both energizing and soothing—a perfect companion to any snack.

☕ Coffee – $2 Freshly brewed and bold, our classic coffee is made from premium roasted beans for a smooth, satisfying flavor. Served hot with optional milk and sugar, it’s a timeless pick-me-up for early mornings or late-night Raas prep.