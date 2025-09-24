Raasotsav Food 2025

$
A zesty, crunchy chaat bursting with flavor! This Mumbai-style snack blends puffed rice, crispy papdi, sev, and fresh veggies like onions, tomatoes, and boiled potatoes. Tossed in tangy tamarind, spicy green, and sweet chutneys, each bite delivers a perfect balance of sweet, sour, spicy, and savory. Garnished with fresh coriander and a squeeze of lime, it’s street food magic in a bowl.
A beloved Mumbai street food classic! This dish features a rich, buttery mash of spiced vegetables—slow-cooked with tomatoes, onions, and signature pav bhaji masala—served piping hot with soft, golden-toasted pav (bread rolls). Garnished with fresh coriander, a squeeze of lime, and a dollop of Amul butter, it’s comfort food with a kick.
A golden, triangular pastry filled with a savory blend of spiced potatoes, peas, and aromatic herbs. Crispy on the outside and warm on the inside, this iconic Indian snack is deep-fried to perfection and served with tangy tamarind and zesty green chutney. Each bite delivers comfort, crunch, and a burst of flavor that’s both nostalgic and irresistible.
A traditional Gujarati delicacy made from steamed rice flour dough, infused with cumin seeds, green chili, and a touch of papad khar for its signature flavor. Soft, savory, and melt-in-your-mouth, Khichu is served hot with a drizzle of oil and a sprinkle of pickle masala. Simple yet soulful, it’s a monsoon favorite and a nostalgic bite of home.
A classic favorite with a golden, hand-tossed crust, layered in rich tomato sauce and bubbling mozzarella cheese. Each slice is oven-baked to perfection, offering a satisfying crunch with every bite. Choose from timeless toppings like pepperoni, veggie medley, or plain cheese. Simple, savory, and always a hit.
☕ Masala Chai (Tea) – $2 A comforting blend of black tea simmered with aromatic spices like cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon, sweetened to taste and finished with creamy milk. Served hot, this traditional Indian chai is both energizing and soothing—a perfect companion to any snack.
☕ Coffee – $2 Freshly brewed and bold, our classic coffee is made from premium roasted beans for a smooth, satisfying flavor. Served hot with optional milk and sugar, it’s a timeless pick-me-up for early mornings or late-night Raas prep.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!