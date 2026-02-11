Rabbi Neely's Sweet 16 Silent Auction

Four 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park Tickets to Universal Studios Florida™ and Universal's Islands of Adventure™ (all for use on the same day)





Voucher is good for one year. Blackout dates include

January 1 – 4, 2026

March 16 – 22, 2026

March 30 – April 11, 2026

June 6 – August 10, 2026

December 19 – 31, 2026





retail value $650 or more

donated by Sam and Rebecca Kauffman