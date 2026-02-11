Rabbi Neely's Sweet 16 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
See and hear Orlando's fabulous orchestra at world renowned Steinmetz Hall, from a box for four people. Four tickets to a single concert, in either the Classics or Pops Series.
Expires June 8, 2026
retail value $520
donated by Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra
Starting bid
Six cookie gift basket plus twelve custom-made cookies. Purple Tulip Artisan Cookies -Temple Israel's own Holly Kluger and Amanda Hoffman - will prepare, especially for you, one dozen custom decorated sugar cookies with royal icing. Your eyes and your taste buds will be equally impressed.
retail value: $90
Donated by Purple Tulip Artisan Cookies
Starting bid
Four 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park Tickets to Universal Studios Florida™ and Universal's Islands of Adventure™ (all for use on the same day)
Voucher is good for one year. Blackout dates include
January 1 – 4, 2026
March 16 – 22, 2026
March 30 – April 11, 2026
June 6 – August 10, 2026
December 19 – 31, 2026
retail value $650 or more
donated by Sam and Rebecca Kauffman
Starting bid
Four different cask strength whiskeys, in 100 ml bottles, with flask
retail value: $80
donated by David and Laura Magness
Starting bid
Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne from France, and Segura Viudas Brut Reserva Heredad Cava from Spain, plus two champagne flutes.
retail value: $100
donated by David and Laura Magness
Starting bid
Lillet French Apertif Wine
Members Mark Riesling Qualitatswein
Scattered Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon
Ken Wright Cellars Pinot Noir
All that, plus two wine glasses and a wooden wine caddy.
retail value: $95
donated by David and Laura Magness
Starting bid
Two tickets to a single performance during the 2026/27 season, at Knowles Memorial Chapel or Tiedtke Concert Hall.
retail value $40
donated by Bach Festival Society of Winter Park
Starting bid
Zentangle is an easy-to-learn, relaxing, and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. Certified Zentangle Teacher Mollie Savage will guide you and five friends as you get creative. Mollie will come to your house, and bring all materials.
Donated by Mollie Savage
Starting bid
Two tickets to a single performance of any show in the Annie Russell mainstage series. For information, visit rollins.college/shows
retail value $50
donated by the Annie Russell Theater
Starting bid
One hour massage at Synergistic Motion Sports Rehab & Recovery
Located at 485 N Hwy 17-92 #415, Longwood, FL 32750
retail value $90
donated by Synergistic Motion Sports Rehab & Recovery
Starting bid
Four tickets to a single performance of The Merry Widow, presented at Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center. Friday, April 24 at 7:30 PM, or Sunday, April 26 at 2 PM.
This production features dancers from the Orlando Ballet, the Opera Orlando chorus, and the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra in the pit.
retail value $300
donated by Opera Orlando
Starting bid
Framed acrylic painting by artist Lori Pearson Wise.
donated by Lori Pearson Wise
Starting bid
Two tickets to a single Winter Park Playhouse Mainstage musical production of your choice, any time in 2026.
retail value $94
donated by Winter Park Playhouse
Starting bid
Cigar smokers will really appreciate this full box of fine cigars, made entirely from a single year’s crop of Cuban-seed Corojo grown on Christian Eiroa’s Farms in Honduras. The Vintage year is when the cigar was rolled, but the tobacco is from the 2019 season....plus bonus variety pack of three special cigars.
retail value: $350
donated by Privada Cigar Club
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