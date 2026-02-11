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Rabbi Neely's Sweet 16 Silent Auction

Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra - four tickets item
Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra - four tickets item
Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra - four tickets
$60

Starting bid

See and hear Orlando's fabulous orchestra at world renowned Steinmetz Hall, from a box for four people. Four tickets to a single concert, in either the Classics or Pops Series.


Expires June 8, 2026


retail value $520

donated by Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra

Purple Tulip Artisan Cookies item
Purple Tulip Artisan Cookies item
Purple Tulip Artisan Cookies item
Purple Tulip Artisan Cookies
$45

Starting bid

Six cookie gift basket plus twelve custom-made cookies. Purple Tulip Artisan Cookies -Temple Israel's own Holly Kluger and Amanda Hoffman - will prepare, especially for you, one dozen custom decorated sugar cookies with royal icing. Your eyes and your taste buds will be equally impressed.


retail value: $90
Donated by Purple Tulip Artisan Cookies

Universal Orlando - four tickets item
Universal Orlando - four tickets item
Universal Orlando - four tickets
$100

Starting bid

Four 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park Tickets to Universal Studios Florida™ and Universal's Islands of Adventure™ (all for use on the same day)


Voucher is good for one year. Blackout dates include

January 1 – 4, 2026

March 16 – 22, 2026

March 30 – April 11, 2026

June 6 – August 10, 2026

December 19 – 31, 2026


retail value $650 or more

donated by Sam and Rebecca Kauffman

Barrell Craft Spirits tasting set item
Barrell Craft Spirits tasting set
$40

Starting bid

Four different cask strength whiskeys, in 100 ml bottles, with flask


retail value: $80

donated by David and Laura Magness

Champagne and Cava sampler (2 bottles with flutes) item
Champagne and Cava sampler (2 bottles with flutes) item
Champagne and Cava sampler (2 bottles with flutes) item
Champagne and Cava sampler (2 bottles with flutes)
$40

Starting bid

Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne from France, and Segura Viudas Brut Reserva Heredad Cava from Spain, plus two champagne flutes.


retail value: $100

donated by David and Laura Magness

Wine sampler (4 bottles with glasses) item
Wine sampler (4 bottles with glasses) item
Wine sampler (4 bottles with glasses) item
Wine sampler (4 bottles with glasses)
$40

Starting bid

Lillet French Apertif Wine

Members Mark Riesling Qualitatswein

Scattered Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon

Ken Wright Cellars Pinot Noir


All that, plus two wine glasses and a wooden wine caddy.


retail value: $95

donated by David and Laura Magness

Bach Festival Society - two tickets item
Bach Festival Society - two tickets item
Bach Festival Society - two tickets
$20

Starting bid

Two tickets to a single performance during the 2026/27 season, at Knowles Memorial Chapel or Tiedtke Concert Hall.


retail value $40

donated by Bach Festival Society of Winter Park

Six person Zentangle class with Mollie Savage item
Six person Zentangle class with Mollie Savage
$25

Starting bid

Zentangle is an easy-to-learn, relaxing, and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. Certified Zentangle Teacher Mollie Savage will guide you and five friends as you get creative. Mollie will come to your house, and bring all materials.

Donated by Mollie Savage

Annie Russell Theater - two tickets item
Annie Russell Theater - two tickets item
Annie Russell Theater - two tickets
$20

Starting bid

Two tickets to a single performance of any show in the Annie Russell mainstage series. For information, visit rollins.college/shows


retail value $50

donated by the Annie Russell Theater

Massage - one hour session item
Massage - one hour session
$40

Starting bid

One hour massage at Synergistic Motion Sports Rehab & Recovery


Located at 485 N Hwy 17-92 #415, Longwood, FL 32750


retail value $90

donated by Synergistic Motion Sports Rehab & Recovery

Opera Orlando - The Merry Widow - four tickets item
Opera Orlando - The Merry Widow - four tickets item
Opera Orlando - The Merry Widow - four tickets
$60

Starting bid

Four tickets to a single performance of The Merry Widow, presented at Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center. Friday, April 24 at 7:30 PM, or Sunday, April 26 at 2 PM.


This production features dancers from the Orlando Ballet, the Opera Orlando chorus, and the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra in the pit.


retail value $300

donated by Opera Orlando

original abstract painting item
original abstract painting item
original abstract painting
$200

Starting bid

Framed acrylic painting by artist Lori Pearson Wise.


donated by Lori Pearson Wise

Winter Park Playhouse - two tickets item
Winter Park Playhouse - two tickets item
Winter Park Playhouse - two tickets
$20

Starting bid

Two tickets to a single Winter Park Playhouse Mainstage musical production of your choice, any time in 2026.


retail value $94

donated by Winter Park Playhouse

Cigars item
Cigars
$10

Starting bid

Cigar smokers will really appreciate this full box of fine cigars, made entirely from a single year’s crop of Cuban-seed Corojo grown on Christian Eiroa’s Farms in Honduras. The Vintage year is when the cigar was rolled, but the tobacco is from the 2019 season....plus bonus variety pack of three special cigars.


retail value: $350

donated by Privada Cigar Club

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