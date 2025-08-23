Rabbi Neely's Temple Israel Sweet Sixteen

50 S Moss Rd

Winter Springs, FL 32708, USA

Willy Wonka Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Full page ad in the program book, and sponsor acknowledgment

Candy Store Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Half page ad in the program book, and sponsor acknowledgment

Kit Kat Sponsor
$1,600
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Quarter page ad in the program book, and sponsor acknowledgment

Jelly Belly Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Quarter page ad in the program book, and sponsor acknowledgment

Hershey Kiss Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Eighth page ad in the program book, and sponsor acknowledgment

Starburst Sponsor
$180

Greeting line in the program book, and sponsor acknowledgment

Sweet Tooth
$100

One ticket to join the celebration

Free babysitting
Free

We are happy to watch your children so you can enjoy the celebration. We will provide a meal. Let us know how many, and which children you are bringing. (We can't accommodate very young children who are not yet potty trained.)

Add a donation for Temple Israel

$

