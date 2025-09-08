Centre Wildlife Care

Offered by

Centre Wildlife Care

About this shop

Rabies Vaccines for People Fall 2025

Rabies Vaccine Series
$300

October 5th, 12th & November 2nd
(Time will be assigned between 1 - 3 pm)
Rabies pre-exposure series is for individuals who have never received rabies vaccines and include 3 vaccines on three different days. You must be available on all three
days.

Rabies Vaccine Booster
$100

November 2nd
(Time will be assigned between 1 - 3 pm)
Booster rabies vaccine is for individuals who have already had rabies vaccines but have a low antibody titer.

Add a donation for Centre Wildlife Care

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!