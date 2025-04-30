Rabindra Nazrul Utsab 2025

16051 NE 10th St

Bellevue, WA 98008, USA

Vadya (Instrumental) 11:30 A.M. - 1:30 P.M.
free
Grant entry to the Badhya ( Instrumental) segment of the festival. RSVP mandatory for free entry as well.
Nritya (Dance - Praveen Kumar) 2:30 P.M. - 4:00 P.M.SOLD OUT
$15
Grants access to Nritya (Dance) performances.Dance by Sri Praveen Kumar and the Dance Tantra team.
Geet (Rezwana Choudhury Bannya) 5:30 PM - 7:30 P.M SOLD OUT
$35
Grants access to a vocal concert by Padma Shree Rezwana Choudhury Bannya
Chitra ( Art Exhibit)
free
Art Exhibit open throughout the day in the lobby. RSVP mandatory for free entry as well.
Combo - (Nritya + Geet) SOLD OUT
$45
Includes everything at a discounted rate.
