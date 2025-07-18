Race for Heroes Raffle – Powered by FNG Academy

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About this raffle
Every mission starts with a single step.
This entry-level tier puts you in the fight — standing shoulder to shoulder with us as we raise funds for TAPS and honor our fallen brothers. One ticket, one mission, one chance to make a difference.
Supplies inbound. Mission sustained.
This tier delivers a triple-shot of support — three chances to win and a solid boost to the cause. Just like a resupply drop in the field, your contribution keeps the mission moving and morale high. You’re not just entering — you’re sustaining the fight.
Full commitment. Full loadout.
You’re all in — just like we are on race day. With 7 tickets in the fight, you’re geared up and ready to execute. This tier reflects true operational readiness and deep dedication to the cause.
One donor. Massive impact.
Like a true Special Forces asset, your support amplifies the entire mission. With 15 tickets in play, you’re not just participating — you’re shaping the outcome and carrying this cause toward the finish line.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!