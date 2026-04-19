Race for Hope DSM

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Join us free of charge as a Brain Tumor Survivor. Ticket includes Virtual event participation. Walk or run on your own schedule and share your photos using #RaceForHopeDSM.
Join us as a Brain Tumor Supporter with a $10+ contribution. Ticket includes Virtual event participation. Walk or run on your own schedule and share your photos using #RaceForHopeDSM.
Join us as a Brain Tumor Champion with a $25+ contribution. Walk or run on your own schedule and share your photos using #RaceForHopeDSM.
Lead the movement as a Brain Tumor Leader with a $100 donation. Walk or run on your own schedule and share your photos using #RaceForHopeDSM. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.
Brain Tumor Supporting Sponsor. Walk or run on your own schedule and share your photos using #RaceForHopeDSM. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!