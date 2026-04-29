Forever Jewelz Foundation

Hosted by

Forever Jewelz Foundation

About this event

Race for NEC Awareness 5K Walk/Run

9751 Ox Rd

Lorton, VA 22079, USA

Raffle Ticket
$5

Be entered into a raffle for a chance to win merch baskets, gift cards and more!

Race For NEC Awareness 5k T-Shirt
$15

Purchase a T shirt for race day! This will aid in donations to support the NEC Society.

Remembrance/Honor Name
$3

Add a name in honor of someone you are honoring or remembering in regard to necrotizing Enterocolitis

Kids Admission
$10

Purchase a ticket for your child and receive a free "Honeybee Cape". Medal and Kiddies corner bag included.

(Required for ages 3 and Up!)

Add a donation for Forever Jewelz Foundation

$

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