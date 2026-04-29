Race for NEC Awareness 5K Walk/Run

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About this event
Be entered into a raffle for a chance to win merch baskets, gift cards and more!
Purchase a T shirt for race day! This will aid in donations to support the NEC Society.
Add a name in honor of someone you are honoring or remembering in regard to necrotizing Enterocolitis
Purchase a ticket for your child and receive a free "Honeybee Cape". Medal and Kiddies corner bag included.
(Required for ages 3 and Up!)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!