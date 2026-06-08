Race For Time Oakdale Car Show & Event

About this event
Registers Your Vehicle in a Single Car Show Class (Please note: you may enter more than one class. However, multiple class entries require multiple registration fees)
When you make a $20 donation, receive a TShirt, Tumbler or Hat of choice from our Race For Time Items Table
Purchase your lunch for just $10 and enjoyed your meal in Air Conditioned comfort in The Commons (Follow the Race Flags)
Add $20 for 50 tickets for our 50-50 Drawing
Add $10 for 20 Tickets to our 50-50 Drawing
Add $5 for 2 tickets to our 50-50 Drawing
Vote for your Favorite vehicle - Each vote is $1. May vote for own vehicle. Award goes to vehicle with most votes.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!