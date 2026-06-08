Friends Of The Jimmy Everest Center Foundation

Hosted by

Friends Of The Jimmy Everest Center Foundation

About this event

Race For Time Oakdale Car Show & Event

6400 E Hefner Rd

Oklahoma City, OK 73151, USA

Car Show Entry
$10

Registers Your Vehicle in a Single Car Show Class (Please note: you may enter more than one class. However, multiple class entries require multiple registration fees)

$20 Donation
$20

When you make a $20 donation, receive a TShirt, Tumbler or Hat of choice from our Race For Time Items Table

Lunch - Loaded Nachos, Drink & Desert
$10

Purchase your lunch for just $10 and enjoyed your meal in Air Conditioned comfort in The Commons (Follow the Race Flags)

50 50 Drawing $20 for 50 Tickets
$20

Add $20 for 50 tickets for our 50-50 Drawing

50 50 Drawing $10 for 20 Tickets
$10

Add $10 for 20 Tickets to our 50-50 Drawing

50 50 Drawing $5 for 2 Tickets
$5

Add $5 for 2 tickets to our 50-50 Drawing

People's Choice
$1

Vote for your Favorite vehicle - Each vote is $1. May vote for own vehicle. Award goes to vehicle with most votes.

Add a donation for Friends Of The Jimmy Everest Center Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!