Race to Raise: Fueling Hope for Mental Health

Includes: Entry to the event, Access to the drive in the race, official event shirt and breakfast
Non-Driver Admission
$35
Includes: Entry to event, official event shirt and breakfast
Coaching Session
$50
Only 5 slots - Get the edge on the competition by receiving expert feedback from Alfred E22 — maximize your chances to win!
Victory Lane Sponsor - The Ultimate Level
$5,000
For those who lead the pack and change lives! Includes: Premier Logo Placement on all event signage, marketing materials and digital promotions; recognition during opening ceremonyand awards presentation; Sponsor-provided banner displayed; Dedicated Social Media Spotlight - 3 posts + story highlights); 8 complementary admissions (4 drivers and 4 non-drivers), Option to speak briefly at the event, logo on official event shirt, option to provide branded items in participant bags.
Pole Position Sponsor
$2,500
Right behind the leader - full throttle for impact! Includes: Logo featured on all printed and digital event materials, mention during event announcements and awards, sponsor logo on shared signage at the event, 4 complementary admissions (2 drivers and 2 non-drivers), social media shout-out - 2 posts and option to provide items for participant bags.
Pit Crew Sponsor
$1,000
Support behind the scenes with horsepower for hope! Includes: Logo or name on shared sponsor banner at the event, 2 complimentary admissions (1 driver and 1 non-driver), social media shout out
Checkerd Flag Friend
$500
Cheer from the sidelines and support the finish line. Includes: Name or logo on displayed group signage, 2 non-driver admissions and social media thank you post.
Trackside Supporter
$250
Lend your support and make a meaningful impact. Includes: name listed on shared sponsor signage at the event, 1 non-driver admission, group thank you post on social media and recognition in post-event sponsor recap.
