Race to the Rhein branded merchandise

A striking high-contrast graphic of the famous Bridge at Remagen, the Allies' first crossing point of the Rhein River, highlights this shirt, with the Race to the Rhein logotype.
T-shirt, General George Patton
$25
A beautiful color photo of one of America's most flamboyant and brilliant military strategists, and one of his most famous quotation are emblazoned on this T-shirt.
T-shirt, Feldmarschall Erwin Rommel
$25
A hero to his people and grudgingly admired by his adversaries — including U.S. Gen. Patton — Field Marshal Erwin Rommel was known as The Desert Fox. His involvement in the plot to kill Hitler spelled his downfall.
Race to the Rhein ball cap
$25
The striking Race to the Rhein logo is embroidered on this high-quality, adjustable ball cap.
The New Deal deal
$40
Get a cap and the T-shirt of your choice for one great price. Now that's what FDR would call a New Deal!
