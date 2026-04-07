Race to the Rhein: War Comes to America

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About this event
205 Stillwell Blvd. (behind the Senior Activity Center), Crestview, FL. 32539
Thursday, 23 April. All re-enactors must read and agree to the event rules that will be provided upon registration. Re-enactors must sign an event waiver and hold-harmless agreement upon checking in. Set-ups begin 1000 hrs. Thursday, 23 April. (Outdoor set-ups may begin 0900 hrs. Wednesday, 22 April, if you need more time.) All re-enactors must read and agree to the event rules that will be provided upon registration, and follow the instructions presented to you at the beginning of the event.
Vendor space is limited to sellers of military memorabilia. Sellers may begin set-ups Thursday, 23 April or by 0900 hrs. Friday, 24 April. Vendors must provide all of their own necessary display equipment, such as EZ-Up canopies, folding tables, display racks, etc. After you unload your materials, please move your vehicle to the parking lot outside of the event area.
We welcome historic living history organizations, historic displays, etc., specific to World War II, either inside the onsite history museum or outside in your own tent or under your EZ-Up-style pop-up canopy. Exhibitors are responsible for their displays and artifacts. The museum will be secured after 1700 hrs. during the event.
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