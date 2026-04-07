Race to the Rhein: War Comes to America

Thursday, 23 April. All re-enactors must read and agree to the event rules that will be provided upon registration. Re-enactors must sign an event waiver and hold-harmless agreement upon checking in. Set-ups begin 1000 hrs. Thursday, 23 April. (Outdoor set-ups may begin 0900 hrs. Wednesday, 22 April, if you need more time.) All re-enactors must read and agree to the event rules that will be provided upon registration, and follow the instructions presented to you at the beginning of the event.