Indianapolis Early Music

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Indianapolis Early Music

About this event

Rachel Barton Pine & Ars Musica Chicago: "Corelli: The Father of the Violin"

450 W Ohio St

Indianapolis, IN 46204, USA

"Pay-What-You-Want" Admission
Pay what you can

All concerts are Pay-What-You-Want, with a $1 minimum per ticket, as our gift to the community for 60 seasons of support.


Join us on Friday, July 10, 2026 @ 7:30 PM for Rachel Barton Pine & Ars Musica Chicago in "Arcangelo Corelli: The Father of the Violin."


More information available by clicking this link: https://www.indyearlymusic.org/arcangelo-corelli-the-father-of-the-violin

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