Rachel Barton Pine & Ars Musica Chicago: "Corelli: The Father of the Violin"

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About this event
All concerts are Pay-What-You-Want, with a $1 minimum per ticket, as our gift to the community for 60 seasons of support.
Join us on Friday, July 10, 2026 @ 7:30 PM for Rachel Barton Pine & Ars Musica Chicago in "Arcangelo Corelli: The Father of the Violin."
More information available by clicking this link: https://www.indyearlymusic.org/arcangelo-corelli-the-father-of-the-violin
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