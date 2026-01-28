Rachel's Test Auction

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Starting bid
Level up your fitness + recovery game with one month of Eden One membership including: unlimited small group training and open gym, including Child Watch so you can bring the kiddos! You'll also receive 1 one-on-one personal training session, 1 nutrition coaching session, unlimited InBody scans, Unlimited Recovery services (sauna/red light/leg compression) AND $129 in Eden Credits toward services/products, and a 10% discount on all services.
Expires 12/31/2026
Starting bid
A pizza party for a studio on a school day! What's better than not having to pack lunch for a day? Sharing the love with the whole studio! Thank you Mrs. Voorhees for feeding our kids for a day!
Must be redeemed before May 7, 2026
Starting bid
An ice cream sundae party for a studio. Your child's studio will be the envy of the campus with this ice cream party for all of his/her friends!
Must be redeemed before May 7, 2026
Starting bid
Win a trip after a school day to Main Event in Highlands Ranch for 4 Heroes to play bowling & laser tag - food and drinks included, too! Relax a little longer this afternoon - you don't have to make it to car line! Mrs. Voorhees will undoubtedly wear your kiddo out. Enjoy the nice quiet early bedtime!
Must be redeemed before May 7, 2026
Starting bid
Afternoon of bowling and ice cream for up to 4 with Hallie. (Or equivalent agreed upon activity.) Can you out-strike Hallie? Find out who's the better bowler - and celebrate with a sweet treat afterward!
It will have to be an afternoon that Miss Hallie doesn’t work :) Also - one child must be able to ride in the front seat...otherwise only three children can be accommodated.
Starting bid
A night full of fun at the school! Disney movie + themed dinner and dessert and accompanying activity. Treat your daughter and her girlfriends to a magical night. This will be open to all of the girls of the studio that this item gets purchased for. Moms welcome to stay :)
Whenever the Sanctuary is available
Starting bid
Stay a little longer on your next trip to Vail, CO! Add a night at the luxurious Four Seasons Vail and enjoy breakfast for 2 before heading out into nature to enjoy the scenery.
Reservations are based on availability. Major holiday weekends are excluded; other blackout dates may apply, such as December 18, 2025—January 10, 2026. Expires January 31, 2027.
Starting bid
Full day of private fly fishing in Grand County, CO, guided by Adventure Hero Christopher Coors and his dad, Jonathan Coors. Picnic lunch and all supplies provided. Up to 6 people. Suitable for a whole-family day trip. Enjoy a beautiful day in nature with experienced fishermen and everything you need for a memorable family experience!
Saturday in July or August 2026 - date to be coordinated between winner and host.
Starting bid
One Month Club Membership + $200 gift card. Challenge your fitness goals all month with Club Greenwood's exercise machines, pool, state-of-the-art spin studio, and unlimited group fitness classes! Reward yourself afterward with a pampering session at the in-house Ethereal Day Spa, where estheticians, massage therapists, and Registered nurses are waiting to soothe your muscles, give you a glow-up, or plump and firm you with your choice of injectables!
Valid for single, dual or family. New memberships only. 18+ years. Excludes current members. Excludes Tennis Club.
Starting bid
Enjoy a wild day at the Denver Zoo with the whole family! Lunch is covered - pack up your favorite Snarf's sandwiches for a picnic while you're there. Just don't feed the animals - unless, of course, they happen to be your children.
4 Admission Tickets - Expires 12/31/2026
$25 Gift Card - Good at any Snarf's or Snarfburger location
Starting bid
You'll be your kid's hero for his or her next birthday party! Book a party at 5280 Gymnastics where the kids will twist, tumble, and jump all their energy out. We'll even cover the cake - order one of Jack's beautiful creations at Masterpiece Cake Shop. All that's left to do is sit back and bask in the glow of your child's appreciation - or at least a brief sugar high.
Birthday Party Package - 5280 Gymnastics
Masterpiece Cake Shop - $50 gift certificate and signed book by the owner
Up to 12 children
Starting bid
Your fur baby needs some love, too. This package gets you 3 months of Scenthound membership and some easy at-home care for Fido's teeth - along with treats for being such a good pup!
Starting bid
The perfect gift for a Colorado lover! Local treats plus gear worthy of displaying in a mountain home. Don't miss this delightful combo!
Pair of Antique Snowshoes + Custom Gift Box including: 1 x Salted Cocoa Caramel Corn, 1 x Butter Toffee Caramel Corn, 1 x Pretzel Shortbread Cookies, 1 x Mini Colorado Notebook, 1 x Pollinator Wildflower Seed Packet, 1 x Peppermint Drinking Chocolate, 1 x Sea Side Caramel Chocolate Bar, 1 x Cookies and Cream Chocolate Bar, 1 x Wander Hot Cocoa - 8 Servings Pouch, 1 x Colorado Zipper Pouch
Starting bid
When was the last time you two had a romantic night out? Leave the kids with Samiah Carpenter, beloved babysitter in the JA community (and former Sparks guide). Treat yourselves to dinner at Lake House and know that your littles are being well cared for!
2hr date night/babysitting - Expiration end of April, please reach out directly to me asap for scheduling since I get booked up fast and have limited availability
Lake House - $50 gift certificate - Cannot be used toward merchandise.
Starting bid
We know your kids never drive you nuts. But hypothetically, on a rainy day, you might need an activity. This package will save your sanity with an all-day trip to Lava Island and donuts to bring along for a snack. When they're all worn out, enjoy a hearty dinner from Chook Chicken and make those full bellies sleepy so you can sneak out for a rewarding manicure and pedicure. That long day just took care of itself!
Lava Island - 4 day passes
We Knead Donut, Littleton -$25 Gift Card
Chook Chicken - $65 Gift Card
Fingers and Toes - Gift Certificate (expires one year after gala)
Starting bid
Groceries AND cleaning taken care of! Now you can have your carpets and car cleaned while dinner is made for you by Spicy Radish. Meanwhile, update that overdue manicure & pedicure at European Nails, head next door to pick up some freshly baked bread and treats from Great Harvest, and Kaladi will keep you stocked with coffee. So many tasks covered all at once!
Carpet Cleaning - 600 square feet of carpet cleaning and one set of stairs
Bears Car Wash & Detail Center - 3 Ultimate Wash Gift Cards
Great Harvest Bakery & Cafe - Great Harvest tote and certificate entitling you to: 2 loaves of any bread, 1 dry mix of your choice, and a sweet treat (Scone, Cinnamon Roll, Muffin). Bring the certificate and tote to the Greenwood Village location and they will fill it up for you! (Redeemable at Great Harvest Greenwood Village only)
The Spicy Radish Gift Card - $50 gift certificate (Expires January 7, 2031)
Kaladi Coffee Roasters - Coffee For A Year - One pound of Roaster Fresh Kaladi coffee each month for a year (In Store Pickup Only. Please present certificate prior to ordering. Not valid on Kona or Limited coffees.)
European Nails - Manicure & Pedicure
Starting bid
Dads! Your Mothers Day gift is done! Plan this day for her and you'll get major brownie points. You'll drop Mama off at the Tallgrass Spa and pick her up for dinner afterward. Tell her to pack her favorite date night dress and prepare to get ready at the spa after her services! You can even coordinate with Katie ahead of time so your beautiful date can try out her new makeup skills while she's there. You. Are. Welcome!
Tallgrass Day Spa - $80 gift certificate
Makeup tutorial for 1 person with Katie Miesbauer
The Cow Eatery - $75 gift card
Starting bid
Looking for more outdoor time for your kids and some friends? CodiAnne's licenced Forest School program includes an outdoors-only experience of organic play in nature along with character building dialogue on friendship and caring for our surroundings. (Acton theme, anyone??) After a day in nature, spark your child's creative side with a watercolor kit to round out this beautiful experience.
One free two hour forest school session for up to 8 kids.
Selection of DIY Watercolor Kits from Antiquaria - Our watercolor kits come with everything you need to start water coloring with preprinted watercolor sheets, premium paints and a step by step guide
Children must be ages 5-11. Must be able to use the bathroom independently.
Starting bid
Ursa Major Skin Care product basket + $150 gift card! Ursa Major products are made for everyone! They create wonderful product for both men + women! Green Slate Mineral Polish is a weekly exfoliator that smooths and refines your skin, Forest Water Hyaluronic Serum brings a drink of much needed moisture while the Golden Hour Recovery Cream deeply hydrates and nourishes parched skin!
Gift Card expires 12/31/2026
Starting bid
Basket of Hair Essentials (Moroccan Oil Power professional blow dryer, Moroccan Oil Smooth Style heated brush, Lanza Healing Strength Hair Kit, Leaf Flower CBD tan and fix flyaway stick, 2 Haircuts, 2 Hairclips)
Expiration 1 year from event
Starting bid
Gather some friends and bring a bounce house to your party or neighborhood gathering and consider the kids entertained for the day.
One day rental of any Kenny Hart bounce houses up to 8 hours. Does not include generator or 3rd party supervision. Must be wiling to sign a liability waiver.
Need to schedule at least one week in advance.
Starting bid
One month, unlimited yoga for you and a friend. Get in a zen routine with your favorite accountability partner!
Starting bid
Send dad and the kids out for some rowdy fun while you prep for the week. And by that we mean, go and enjoy a facial! They'll never know.
CO Battle Zones - 4 Nerf battle passes
Beau Vissage - European facial (Monday-Thursday only. Expires 7/1/26)
Starting bid
Start at Sazza with some delicious pizza and meet your friends afterward for a comedy show!
Comedy Works - 10 Passes for 2 (Good for eligible shows Sunday through Thursday at $28 value each or Fridays and Saturdays at $44 each. Shows more than base ticket price cost additional. Reservations required. Two-item minimum (food or beverage) in the showroom. Shows are 21+ with valid ID unless otherwise noted.)
Sazza Restaurant - $25 gift card
Starting bid
Actually, this item is priceless. Book our venue for a beautiful anniversary party, reception, or classy birthday celebration. Your guest of honor will be delighted!
One 4-hour event held at Journey Life Center
Based on Availability. Food/drinks not included.
Starting bid
Staying in town this Spring Break? Enjoy a different experience each day with education + active fun! You'll get several visits out of these restaurant gift cards, whether you choose brunch at First Watch or burgers at Bad Daddy's. Enjoy the family time!
History Colorado Museum - Two Family Visit Certificates (two Adults and all Children 18 & under each) to the History Colorado Center in Denver (Expires 1/31/2027)
Denver Museum of Nature & Science - 4 Museum Entries (Expires 11/4/2027)
Boondocks - Two passes for either 2 games of Miniature Golf or 2 games of Laser Tag
First Watch Restaurant - 4 - $20 Gift Cards, 1 pair Avocado Socks, and 2 Straw Cups
Bad Daddy's Burger Bar - 6 - $10 off certificates (Cannot be applied to alcohol sales. Does not include Gratuity. Limit one certificate per table. Dine-In Only.)
Starting bid
Schedule your family's next photo shoot and treat your kids to a family-friendly dining experience as a reward for those adorable smiles!
Blue Talon Photography - No session fee for photoshoot, plus $100 print credit
Esters Neighborhood Pub - $50 in Gift Cards
Starting bid
Dine out at the classy Steakhouse 10 on your way downtown to the Colorado Symphony. A ready-made date night or parent-child experience for your musical kid!
Colorado Symphony - Two Tickets to a concert in the 2025/26 Season
Steakhouse 10 - $50 gift card
Starting bid
A workout for you, a workout for your kid! Burn Boot Camp offers free childcare while you enjoy a butt-kicking fitness class - a win/win! Plus enjoy two restorative stretch sessions on your rest days. Who will be stronger after your month? You won't want it to end!
Kidstrong Littleton - One month membership and registration fee
Burn Bootcamp - One Month Membership to Burn Bootcamp
Stretch Zone Littleton - 2 - 30 minute Stretch Sessions (Sessions expire March 15, 2026)
Starting bid
The perfect family outing! Enjoy a ball game and ice cream on a Denver summer day!
6 Club level tickets to any Rockies baseball game in June 2026
Bonnie Brae Ice Cream
Starting bid
$100 certificate toward any Avid4 Adventure Day or Overnight Camp
Good toward any Summer 2026 Avid4 Adventure Day Camp session in Colorado* OR Avid4 Adventure Overnight Camp in California or Colorado.* (based on availability) ● Excludes extended care and any camp add-ons.
Starting bid
Feel fit and beautiful! Pair this private class for up to 10 with a makeup tutorial afterward for 5. Bring your own snacks and fun beverages and make it an afternoon out. You'll feel ready to take on the world!
Barre3 Belleview Station - Private Class for 10
Make up tutorial for 5
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