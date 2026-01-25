Racine County 4H Leaders Association

Racine County 4H Leaders Association

Racine County 4H Annual Fundraiser 2026

Borzynski Gift Card
$25

Gift card can be used for Flowers or anything in the store (Bakery/sweets, specialty foods, beverages, seasonal produce, of gifts/gift baskets) Flowers are seasonal and the earlier you shop the better the selection.

Kwik Trip Car Wash Card -ultimate wash
$36

5 Ultimate Car Washes from Kwik Trip

Local Discount Card
$20

This card has 18 discounts for Local places, good until 5/2027

Chocolate Chip ready to bake cookie dough
$15

Frozen cookie dough in 28oz container

Oatmeal Raisin cookie dough
$15

Frozen cookie dough in 28oz container

Peanut Butter cookie dough
$15

Frozen cookie dough in 28oz container

Family Buy out
$75

If you dont wish to participate but would rather do the cash buy out.

