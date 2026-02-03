Racine County GOP

Offered by

Racine County GOP

About the memberships

Racine County GOP's Memberships

Vets/Military/Students/Law Enforcment
$10

Valid until April 22, 2027

Annual Membership

Individual Membership
$25

Valid until April 22, 2027

Annual Membership - Individual

Couple Membership
$50

Valid until April 22, 2027

Annual Membership - Couple

Lincoln Club - Individual
$100

No expiration

Includes 1 annual memberships and 1 ticket to the Lincoln Day Dinner 2026

Lincoln Club - Couple
$200

No expiration

Includes 2 annual memberships and2 ticket to the Lincoln Day Dinner 2026

Chairmans Club - Couple
$500

No expiration

Includes 2 annual memberships, 2 tickets to the Lincoln Day Dinner along with a private reception with special guests and reserved seating 2026

Reagan Club
$1,000

No expiration

Includes family membership, 4 tickets to the Lincoln Day Dinner along with a private reception with special guests and reserved seating 2026

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