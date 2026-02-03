Racine County GOP's Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until April 22, 2027
Annual Membership
Valid until April 22, 2027
Annual Membership - Individual
Valid until April 22, 2027
Annual Membership - Couple
No expiration
Includes 1 annual memberships and 1 ticket to the Lincoln Day Dinner 2026
No expiration
Includes 2 annual memberships and2 ticket to the Lincoln Day Dinner 2026
No expiration
Includes 2 annual memberships, 2 tickets to the Lincoln Day Dinner along with a private reception with special guests and reserved seating 2026
No expiration
Includes family membership, 4 tickets to the Lincoln Day Dinner along with a private reception with special guests and reserved seating 2026
$
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