Rad Kidz Foundation Inc's Shop

A message of hope you can wear. The Stay Rad; Stay Here; tee features one bold teal semicolon — a symbol of choosing to continue your story. This shirt encourages connection, belonging, and the reminder that none of us are alone.
Every purchase helps Rad Kidz Foundation sponsor at-risk youth for skateboarding, art, music, dance, sports, and other outlets that build resilience and confidence.
Wear hope. Stay connected. Stay here.
Bold, powerful, and full of purpose. This black Stay Rad; Stay Here; tee includes one teal semicolon — a reminder that there’s always more to the story. By wearing it, you help spark conversations around hope, mental health, and suicide prevention.
Your purchase directly funds Rad Kidz Foundation programs that give youth safe, positive ways to build belonging and resilience.
Hope stands out — and so does this shirt.
This design carries the message at the heart of suicide prevention: One More Day. The single semicolon represents a pause — not an ending — and a reminder that your story still has chapters left to write.
Each shirt sold supports Rad Kidz Foundation in providing youth with safe, impactful activities that foster connection, confidence, and emotional healing.
Sometimes one more day makes all the difference.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!