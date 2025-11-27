Rad Kidz Foundation Inc's Shop

Rad Kidz Foundation Inc

Adult Small Stay Rad ; Stay Here Tee item
Adult Small Stay Rad ; Stay Here Tee
$27

A message of hope you can wear. The Stay Rad; Stay Here; tee features one bold teal semicolon — a symbol of choosing to continue your story. This shirt encourages connection, belonging, and the reminder that none of us are alone.

Every purchase helps Rad Kidz Foundation sponsor at-risk youth for skateboarding, art, music, dance, sports, and other outlets that build resilience and confidence.

Why You’ll Love It:

  • Premium soft cotton
  • Unisex fit, true to size
  • Teal & purple awareness design
  • Starts meaningful conversations
  • Supports Rad Kidz youth programs

Wear hope. Stay connected. Stay here.

Stay Rad; Stay Here Black Tee item
Stay Rad; Stay Here Black Tee
$27

Bold, powerful, and full of purpose. This black Stay Rad; Stay Here; tee includes one teal semicolon — a reminder that there’s always more to the story. By wearing it, you help spark conversations around hope, mental health, and suicide prevention.

Your purchase directly funds Rad Kidz Foundation programs that give youth safe, positive ways to build belonging and resilience.

Why You’ll Love It:

  • Soft, durable cotton
  • Unisex fit
  • Teal semicolon + purple lettering
  • Supports real mental health conversations
  • Helps give youth “one more day”

Hope stands out — and so does this shirt.

One More Day; Your Story Isn't Over Tee item
One More Day; Your Story Isn't Over Tee
$27

This design carries the message at the heart of suicide prevention: One More Day. The single semicolon represents a pause — not an ending — and a reminder that your story still has chapters left to write.

Each shirt sold supports Rad Kidz Foundation in providing youth with safe, impactful activities that foster connection, confidence, and emotional healing.

Why You’ll Love It:

  • Soft premium cotton
  • Unisex, true-to-size fit
  • Clean, meaningful single-semicolon design
  • Encourages hope and continuation
  • Supports Rad Kidz youth programs

Sometimes one more day makes all the difference.

