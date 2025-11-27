Rad Kidz Foundation Inc's Shop

A message of hope you can wear. The Stay Rad; Stay Here; tee features one bold teal semicolon — a symbol of choosing to continue your story. This shirt encourages connection, belonging, and the reminder that none of us are alone.

Every purchase helps Rad Kidz Foundation sponsor at-risk youth for skateboarding, art, music, dance, sports, and other outlets that build resilience and confidence.

Why You’ll Love It:

Premium soft cotton

Unisex fit, true to size

Teal & purple awareness design

Starts meaningful conversations

Supports Rad Kidz youth programs

Wear hope. Stay connected. Stay here.