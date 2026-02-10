RAD Robotics Boosters, Inc

Offered by

RAD Robotics Boosters, Inc

About this shop

RAD Travel and Tshirts

Cabins Stay cost, per family
$400

1485 Sleepy Valley Ln and the one next door

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Food per person at Smoky Mtn
$60

Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner and snacks for whole Wednesday thru Sunday morning.

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Team T-shirt, size S - XL item
Team T-shirt, size S - XL
$11

Buy one for each team member. Then more if you choose

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Team T-shirt, size XXL item
Team T-shirt, size XXL
$12

Buy one for each team member. Then more if you choose

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Team T-shirt, size XXXL item
Team T-shirt, size XXXL
$13

Buy one for each team member. Then more if you choose

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RAD Polo shirt, size S - XL item
RAD Polo shirt, size S - XL
$25

Look business casual (and gracious professional) with your RAD polo shirt

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RAD Polo shirt, size XXL item
RAD Polo shirt, size XXL
$26

Look business casual (and gracious professional) with your RAD polo shirt

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RAD Polo shirt, size XXXL item
RAD Polo shirt, size XXXL
$27

Look business casual (and gracious professional) with your RAD polo shirt

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RAD Hoodie, size S - XL item
RAD Hoodie, size S - XL
$22

That is one RAD hoodie

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RAD Hoodie, size XXL item
RAD Hoodie, size XXL
$23

That is one RAD hoodie

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RAD Hoodie, size XXXL item
RAD Hoodie, size XXXL
$24

That is one RAD hoodie

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!