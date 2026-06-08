Rad Yiddish (US)

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Rad Yiddish (US)

About this shop

Rad Yiddish Shop ראַד ייִדיש קראָם

ZINE: Radical Recipes זין׃ ראַדיקאַלישע רעצעפּטן item
ZINE: Radical Recipes זין׃ ראַדיקאַלישע רעצעפּטן
$18

Radical Recipes are original recipes from Rad Yiddish member Sorke Schneider with positive revolutionary commentary that we put in the Rad Yiddish newsletter over the last 2 years, that were compiled into a zine with eye-popping visuals!

FREE PICK-UP AVAILABLE in toronto, ontario; montreal, qc; ithaca, ny; and new york city! Otherwise, shipping extra.

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ZINE: Queer Lefty Yiddish Futures קװיר־לינק־ידיש צוקונפֿטן item
ZINE: Queer Lefty Yiddish Futures קװיר־לינק־ידיש צוקונפֿטן
$18

Queer Lefty Yiddish Futures was created from a call for submissions that asked "What is your version of the Queer Lefty Yiddish future?" and the responses were a bunch of poetry and art that 4 Rad Yiddish members collected, collaged, and compiled into a zine.

FREE PICK-UP AVAILABLE in toronto, ontario; montreal, qc; ithaca, ny; and new york city! Otherwise, shipping extra.

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STICKER: Rad Yiddish Radish Logo ראַד ייִדיש רעטעך לאָגאָ item
STICKER: Rad Yiddish Radish Logo ראַד ייִדיש רעטעך לאָגאָ
$3

3" Die-Cut (follows image contour).

FREE PICK-UP AVAILABLE in toronto, ontario; montreal, qc; ithaca, ny; and new york city! Otherwise, shipping extra.

Illustration by Hanna Sheehan.

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STICKER: Rad Yiddish Radish (from the Datsha) דאַטשע רעטעך item
STICKER: Rad Yiddish Radish (from the Datsha) דאַטשע רעטעך
$3

3"

FREE PICK-UP AVAILABLE in toronto, ontario; montreal, qc; ithaca, ny; and new york city! Otherwise, shipping extra.

Illustration by Hanna Sheehan.

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STICKER: Pavel the Gay Rainbow Peacock רעגן־בױגן פּאַװע item
STICKER: Pavel the Gay Rainbow Peacock רעגן־בױגן פּאַװע
$1.50

3" Die-Cut (follows image contour).

FREE PICK-UP AVAILABLE in toronto, ontario; montreal, qc; ithaca, ny; and new york city! Otherwise, shipping extra.

Illustration by Shifra Whiteman.

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STICKER: Kadya the Coral Shtetl Goat ציגל item
STICKER: Kadya the Coral Shtetl Goat ציגל
$1.50

3" Die-Cut (follows image contour).

FREE PICK-UP AVAILABLE in toronto, ontario; montreal, qc; ithaca, ny; and new york city! Otherwise, shipping extra.

Illustration by Shifra Whiteman.

0
STICKER: Moishe the Mustard Shtetl Goat ציגל item
STICKER: Moishe the Mustard Shtetl Goat ציגל
$1.50

3" Die-Cut (follows image contour).


FREE PICK-UP AVAILABLE in toronto, ontario; montreal, qc; ithaca, ny; and new york city! Otherwise, shipping extra.

Illustration by Shifra Whiteman.

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STICKER: Juicy Heymish Pickle זאַפֿטיקע הײמישע אוגערקע item
STICKER: Juicy Heymish Pickle זאַפֿטיקע הײמישע אוגערקע
$1.50

3" Die-Cut (follows image contour).

FREE PICK-UP AVAILABLE in toronto, ontario; montreal, qc; ithaca, ny; and new york city! Otherwise, shipping extra.

Illustration by Shifra Whiteman.

0
STICKER: Fluffy Heymish Challah לופֿטיקע הײמישע חלה item
STICKER: Fluffy Heymish Challah לופֿטיקע הײמישע חלה
$1.50

3" Die-Cut (follows image contour).

FREE PICK-UP AVAILABLE in toronto, ontario; montreal, qc; ithaca, ny; and new york city! Otherwise, shipping extra.

Illustration by Shifra Whiteman.

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STICKER: Yeshiva-Bokher Radical Books ישיבֿה־בחור ראַד ביכער item
STICKER: Yeshiva-Bokher Radical Books ישיבֿה־בחור ראַד ביכער
$1.50

3" Die-Cut (follows image contour).

FREE PICK-UP AVAILABLE in toronto, ontario; montreal, qc; ithaca, ny; and new york city! Otherwise, shipping extra.

Illustration by Shifra Whiteman.

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STICKER: Queer Yidish Camp, All Icons Tent - Limited Edition item
STICKER: Queer Yidish Camp, All Icons Tent - Limited Edition
$1.50

3" Die-Cut (follows image contour).

FREE PICK-UP AVAILABLE in toronto, ontario; montreal, qc; ithaca, ny; and new york city! Otherwise, shipping extra.

Illustration by Shifra Whiteman.

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STICKER: Queer Yidish Camp, Golden Tent - Limited Edition item
STICKER: Queer Yidish Camp, Golden Tent - Limited Edition
$1.50

3" Die-Cut (follows image contour).

FREE PICK-UP AVAILABLE in toronto, ontario; montreal, qc; ithaca, ny; and new york city! Otherwise, shipping extra.

Illustration by Shifra Whiteman.

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SHIPPING Option A (Can/US): STICKERS ONLY - FLAT RATE
$1.25

Please pick this option if you are ordering STICKERS ONLY for SHIPPING in CANADA or US. Flat rate for all stickers in your order.

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SHIPPING Option B (Can/US): PER ZINE (Stickers Included)
$6.75

Please pick this option if you are ordering ANY ITEMS other than stickers (eg. Zines only, OR Zines with Stickers for SHIPPING in CANADA /US. Please ADD this option AS MANY TIMES AS ZINES you're getting. Sticker shipping is included with this option.

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SHIPPING Option C (Int'l): STICKERS ONLY - FLAT RATE
$2.25

Please pick this option if you are ordering STICKERS ONLY for INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING (Outside the US or canada). Flat rate for all stickers in your order.

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SHIPPING Option D (Int'l): PER ZINE (Stickers Included)
$18

Please pick this option if you are ordering ANY ITEMS other than stickers (eg. Zines only, or Zines with Stickers for INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING (Outside the US or canada).
Please ADD this option AS MANY TIMES AS ZINES you're getting. Sticker shipping is included with this option.

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PICK UP Option A: TORONTO
Free

Please pick this option to arrange local, in-person PICK UP in TORONTO, ONTARIO.

0
PICK UP Option B: ITHACA
Free

Please pick this option to arrange local, in-person PICK UP in ITHACA, NY.

0
PICK UP Option C: NEW YORK CITY
Free

Please pick this option to arrange local, in-person PICK UP in NEW YORK, NY.

0
PICK UP Option D: MONTREAL
Free

Please pick this option to arrange local, in-person PICK UP in MONTREAL, QC.

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