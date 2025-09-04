Radford Music Fees

Main Fee
$50

Mandatory Fee - music fee for all students. Pays for music fees, transportation, equipment truck and meals/snacks.

Instrument Rental Fee - Full year
$50

Instrument Rental Fee for the whole year

Instrument Rental - Semester
$25

Instrument Rental - only use if you are not going to be here both semesters

Polo
$50

Madatory Fee - Radford Music Dept Polo - New design this year

Hat
$10

Radford Music Dept Hat for Pep Perfomances - needed for all marchers unless you have ones from previous years

Radford Band Jacket
$65

Optional Windbreaker Jacket

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!