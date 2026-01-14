Your ticket includes admission to the Radiance of Wellness Gala and full access to the evening’s program. Enjoy an elegant night celebrating health and wellness excellence, featuring a delicious dinner, one complimentary drink ticket with your choice of wine, an alcoholic beverage, or a non alcoholic mocktail, and a small special welcome gift.





Guests will also have access to our silent auction and raffle opportunities, making it a night filled with connection, celebration, and meaningful impact.