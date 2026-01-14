Hosted by
Your ticket includes admission to the Radiance of Wellness Gala and full access to the evening’s program. Enjoy an elegant night celebrating health and wellness excellence, featuring a delicious dinner, one complimentary drink ticket with your choice of wine, an alcoholic beverage, or a non alcoholic mocktail, and a small special welcome gift.
Guests will also have access to our silent auction and raffle opportunities, making it a night filled with connection, celebration, and meaningful impact.
Upgrade your evening with our VIP Ticket and enjoy an elevated gala experience from the moment you arrive. VIP guests receive priority seating, two drink tickets with your wine, an alcoholic beverage, or a non alcoholic mocktail, a premium VIP swag bag, and five raffle tickets.
You will also enjoy a few extra thoughtful touches designed to make your night feel even more special.
By choosing a VIP Ticket, you are supporting Enlightened Florida’s mission to empower healthy communities while enjoying a truly memorable celebration of wellness and impact.
Because wellness is better when shared.
The Celebrate Together Couples Ticket is perfect for couples, friends, or loved ones who want to experience the Radiance of Wellness Gala side by side. This option includes two General Admission tickets at a special bundled rate, inviting you to dress up, connect, and celebrate wellness together.
Enjoy a beautiful Black and Gold gala evening filled with inspiration, meaningful moments, and community impact, all while supporting Enlightened Florida’s mission to empower healthier futures across Tampa Bay.
Come celebrate together and be part of something that truly shines.
Reserve a full table for your group and enjoy the evening together. This option includes Six General Admission seats with reserved table placement, making it ideal for businesses, families, and community groups who want to share the experience.
Your table name or organization can be displayed upon request, offering a meaningful way to show your support while celebrating wellness, excellence, and community impact.
Enjoy the ultimate gala experience with a reserved VIP table for your group. This option includes seating for six guests with priority placement and special VIP recognition at the event.
Each guest receives two drink tickets, a premium VIP swag bag, raffle tickets, and access to exclusive VIP perks designed to make the night feel truly special.
Perfect for businesses, families, and community leaders who want to celebrate wellness while supporting a healthier Tampa Bay.
Your table name or organization will be displayed offering a meaningful way to show your support while celebrating wellness, excellence, and community impact.
Support the Radiance of Wellness Gala while enjoying special recognition and reserved seating for your guests. This sponsorship includes:
The Community Builder Sponsorship is a powerful way to support the Radiance of Wellness Gala while gaining meaningful visibility and recognition. This sponsorship includes:
The Gold Signature Partnership offers premier visibility and an elevated gala experience while supporting the mission of Enlightened Florida. This sponsorship includes:
The Platinum Impact Sponsorship offers top tier visibility and an exclusive gala experience while making a powerful statement of support for community wellness. This sponsorship includes:
The Premier Prestige Sponsorship is our highest level of partnership, offering unmatched visibility, exclusivity, and a luxury gala experience while demonstrating a powerful commitment to community wellness. This sponsorship includes:
This option is for supporters who want to contribute to the Radiance of Wellness Gala and support Enlightened Florida’s mission but will not be attending the event. This donation does not include an event admission ticket.
Your contribution directly supports wellness education, prevention initiatives, and community programs that help individuals and families thrive across Tampa Bay.
Every gift, no matter the amount, makes a meaningful impact. Thank you for standing with us and helping shine a light on community wellness.
