Radiance of Wellness Gala Silent Auction 2026

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind adventure with a Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt for up to 10 players! Perfect for birthdays, team-building events, or a fun outing with friends, this interactive experience combines exploration, trivia, and photo challenges as you discover exciting locations throughout Tampa Bay. Choose from themed hunts like art walks, bar crawls, haunted adventures, or pirate treasure hunts, and enjoy the flexibility to start anytime—day or night—using just your phone and a sense of adventure. Every step you take supports Enlightened Florida’s mission to promote health and wellness in our community.