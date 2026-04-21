Radiance of Wellness Gala Silent Auction 2026

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Enjoy a one-of-a-kind adventure with a Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt for up to 10 players! Perfect for birthdays, team-building events, or a fun outing with friends, this interactive experience combines exploration, trivia, and photo challenges as you discover exciting locations throughout Tampa Bay. Choose from themed hunts like art walks, bar crawls, haunted adventures, or pirate treasure hunts, and enjoy the flexibility to start anytime—day or night—using just your phone and a sense of adventure. Every step you take supports Enlightened Florida’s mission to promote health and wellness in our community.
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Host an unforgettable evening with a private in-home wine tasting experience for up to 12 guests, presented by PRP Wine International. This exclusive tasting features eight boutique wines sourced from small vineyards around the world, guided by a knowledgeable wine consultant who will lead your group through a fun and educational experience. Perfect for entertaining friends, celebrating a special occasion, or hosting a unique gathering, this relaxed two-hour event brings the vineyard experience right to your home. Your participation also supports Enlightened Florida’s mission to promote health and wellness in our community.
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Enjoy a personalized, chef-crafted dining experience with a $200 CookinGenie gift card. CookinGenie connects you with professional chefs who prepare fresh, customized meals right in your home, offering a unique and convenient way to elevate your dining experience. This generous $200 value can cover an elaborate meal for two or a simple meal for four, making it perfect for a special night in or a shared experience with friends or family—all while supporting Enlightened Florida’s mission.
Starting bid
Host an unforgettable evening with a private in-home wine tasting experience for up to 12 guests, presented by PRP Wine International. This exclusive tasting features eight boutique wines sourced from small vineyards around the world, guided by a knowledgeable wine consultant who will lead your group through a fun and educational experience. Perfect for entertaining friends, celebrating a special occasion, or hosting a unique gathering, this relaxed two-hour event brings the vineyard experience right to your home. Your participation also supports Enlightened Florida’s mission to promote health and wellness in our community.
Starting bid
Enjoy a colorful day of creativity and fun with 2 General Admission Tickets to the Crayola Experience! This interactive attraction features over 20 hands-on activities where kids and families can explore art, creativity, and imagination together. From creating custom crayons to engaging in playful, immersive exhibits, this experience offers a memorable outing for all ages—while supporting Enlightened Florida’s mission to promote health and wellness in our community.
Starting bid
Create a memorable night out with a Let’s Roam Date Night Scavenger Hunt Adventure for Two. This interactive experience blends fun challenges, local exploration, and playful moments as you and your partner discover hidden gems together. Whether it’s your first date or a special night to reconnect, this unique adventure offers laughter, connection, and unforgettable memories—all while supporting Enlightened Florida’s mission.
Starting bid
Enjoy a wild and memorable day with 2 General Admission tickets to ZooTampa at Lowry Park! Explore one of Tampa’s premier attractions, home to amazing wildlife, interactive exhibits, and family-friendly experiences. From up-close animal encounters to immersive habitats, this adventure is perfect for a fun day out—while supporting Enlightened Florida’s mission to promote health and wellness in our community.
Starting bid
Experience the excitement of live hockey with 4 tickets to a Florida Everblades home game during the 2026–2027 season! Gather your friends or family for an action-packed night of fast-paced energy, and unforgettable moments on the ice. This is the perfect outing for sports fans or anyone looking for a fun and lively experience—all while supporting Enlightened Florida’s mission.
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun and educational day with 4 one-day admission tickets to the Glazer Children’s Museum! This interactive museum offers hands-on exhibits designed to spark creativity, learning, and imagination for children and families alike. It’s the perfect outing for a memorable day of discovery—while supporting Enlightened Florida’s mission to promote health and wellness in our community.
Starting bid
Experience the art of timeless portraiture with a $5,000 Luxury Bradford Portraits Experience. Internationally acclaimed and featured in the Smithsonian Museum, Bradford Portraits offers an exclusive opportunity to create a museum-quality work of art with a personalized photography session and handcrafted canvas. Complete with a luxury hotel stay, this unforgettable experience is perfect for capturing meaningful moments in an extraordinary way—all while supporting Enlightened Florida’s mission.
Starting bid
Step aboard history with a one-year family membership to the American Victory Ship & Museum. This unique experience offers unlimited admission for a family of four, exclusive updates, and special invitations—all while exploring one of Tampa’s most iconic historic attractions. A perfect opportunity to learn, explore, and create lasting memories together.
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Experience the surreal world of Salvador Dalí with two general admission tickets to the renowned Dalí Museum. Explore captivating exhibits filled with imagination, creativity, and world-famous masterpieces. A perfect outing for art lovers or anyone looking for a unique cultural experience.
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious dining experience with a $75 gift card to Circles Waterfront Restaurant. Known for its stunning views and fresh, flavorful cuisine, this local favorite offers the perfect setting for a relaxing meal by the water. Treat yourself or someone special to great food and unforgettable scenery.
Starting bid
Enjoy double the fun with two separate one-day family passes to Great Explorations Children’s Museum! Perfect for families, this experience includes admission for up to 8 guests total (two visits for a family of four), offering hands-on exhibits and interactive learning for all ages. Create unforgettable memories through play, creativity, and discovery.
Starting bid
Add a touch of elegance to any look with the Kendra Scott Elisa Luxe Gold Short Pendant Necklace. Featuring a delicate paperclip chain and sparkling white cubic zirconia, this timeless piece offers a refined, everyday luxury feel. Perfect for gifting or treating yourself to a little shine.
Starting bid
Cheer on the home team with 4 tickets to a USF Bulls game! Experience the energy and excitement of live college athletics with friends or family as you enjoy a fun and spirited game day atmosphere. Whether you're a longtime fan or just looking for a great outing, this experience is sure to create lasting memories—all while supporting Enlightened Florida’s mission.
Starting bid
Blast off into an unforgettable adventure with four admission tickets to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex! Explore interactive exhibits, experience the history of space exploration, and get up close to real spacecraft and inspiring NASA attractions. This exciting experience is perfect for families, space enthusiasts, and anyone ready to discover the wonders beyond our world.
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Calling all hockey fans and sports memorabilia collectors! This officially autographed Darren Raddysh hockey puck is a unique collectible and a great addition to any fan’s collection. Whether displayed at home or in the office, this signed puck is the perfect way to celebrate your love for the game while supporting a meaningful cause.
Starting bid
Enjoy America’s favorite pastime with two tickets to a 2026 Tampa Bay Rays game! This Lower Reserved Ticket Voucher offers the perfect opportunity to experience the excitement of Major League Baseball, cheer on the Rays, and create lasting memories with family or friends. Whether you are a longtime fan or simply looking for a fun outing, this experience is sure to be a home run.
Starting bid
Dive into an unforgettable adventure at The Florida Aquarium with four General Admission tickets! Explore incredible marine life, interactive exhibits, and immersive experiences perfect for guests of all ages. Whether you are planning a family outing or a fun day with friends, this experience offers excitement, education, and lasting memories while supporting a meaningful community cause.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!